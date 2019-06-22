Jennifer Lopez’s Daughter Emme Is A Pop Star In The Making: The Girl Has Chops

More than five million fans tuned into Jennifer Lopez’s Instagram to watch a short video that showed certain aspects of her This Is My Party Tour. The most significant aspect of the little film, which was uploaded on Friday, was when the famous mom sang with her daughter, Emme.

Emme Muniz, now 11, definitely has star power. Although she may have won the gene pool in that arena since Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez are her parents, this little pixie independently plays in the big leagues when it comes to choosing what material to conquer. One example is her cover of the Alicia Keys song, “If I Ain’t Got You.”

The YouTube video showcasing Emme’s chops on this difficult song proves the preteen is older than her years when it comes to musical sophistication. She also possesses the poise and the prowess of a singer who has worked at his or her craft for longer than JLo’s little girl has been alive.

Take the time two weeks ago on June 7 at Los Angeles’ The Forum when JLo began her most recent tour. For the first of two concerts at this famous venue, Lopez invited Emme on stage to duet with her on the stirring song “Limitless” from her romcom, Second Act.

For her big arena debut, Emme imitated her mom in the fashion department. She had on a more covered up version of a full-skirted red gown adorned with large flowers and featuring yards and yards of tulle. Age appropriate, she wasn’t wearing even a swipe of make-up. Otherwise, the two warblers were like mirror images of each other, in looks and in voice.

Although precocious when it comes to achieving her place in the arts, Emme seems to love just being a kid. Her mom plasters pictures of the person she calls her coconut doing all kinds of fun things. Instagram images of Emme and her twin Max always seem to show the siblings having a blast as they take in a Laker game, make ridiculous faces assisted by SnapChat and just generally fool around at home.

But now they’re on the road. Jennifer Lopez’s This Is My Party Tour continues at various venues across North America through July 25 when farewell performance will take place in Miami on the day after JLo’s 50th birthday. There is no word as to whether or not Emme Muniz will share the stage with her mother on that day or on any of the other days when concerts are slated for this particular tour. However, one can guess that situation this will happen given that school is out for the summer for most 11-year-olds.