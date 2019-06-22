Elton John & French President Emmanuel Macron Hold Hands As The Singer Receives Legion D’Honneur

Singer Elton John and French President Emmanuel Macron arrived at the Elysee Palace holding hands in order for the “Rocket Man” singer to receive France’s top civilian honor.

The Daily Mail says that Elton John’s husband, David Furnish, 56, and Macron’s wife, Brigitte, 66, watched as the musician was given the prestigious Legion d’Honneur in Paris on Friday. Elton John was already in town for the French leg of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road World Tour.”

After arriving at the ceremony with Macron, Elton John gave a speech at the presidential palace as husband Furnish watched with their two sons, Elijah, 6, and Zachary, 8.

“To receive this decoration the day of the Fete de la Musique makes it even more special,” Elton said.

Macron and John embraced and led the crowd into the courtyard for an event of the annual Fete de la Musique.

The French leader also spoke, and took the opportunity to speak out to other world leaders about replenishing the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria before an October summit in Lyon, France. Macron said that 27 million people have been treated through the Global Fund.

Elton John has been a top fundraiser, raising money for HIV prevention, education, care, and support for people living with HIV and AIDS through his own nonprofit AIDS Foundation, set up in 1992 after the disease claimed the lives of many friends, among them Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury.

WLOS says that Elton John also wanted to talk about the power that people have to improve life for everyone.

“Each day of the extraordinary power of the human spirit. It is this magical human spirit that I will carry with me as a proud member of the Legion of Honor,” the singer said.

On his farewell concert tour, Elton John has also had the occasion to speak out against Brexit, and to say that he considers himself a European more than just an Englishman, says The Inquisitr.

On a recent stop in Verona, he spoke to concertgoers from the stage to say that he was ashamed of the United Kingdom and their vote to leave the European Union.

“I’m ashamed of my country for what it has done. It’s torn people apart. I am sick to death of politicians, especially British politicians,” Elton said.

Elton John finished his speech by saying that he is a European and not a “stupid, colonial, imperialist English idiot.” He says that people voted for something that was not economically feasible.