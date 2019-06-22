Rare Picture Shows Elvis Presley’s Four Grandchildren Together, Including ‘Lookalike’ Grandson Benjamin Keough

A rare photo posted by Lisa Marie Presley shows the four grandchildren of rock legend Elvis Presley, including the 26-year-old grandson called a “lookalike” of his very famous grandpa.

The only daughter of Elvis Presley posted the picture on Twitter showing her four children — 30-year-old Kiley Reough, 26-year-old Ben Keough, and 10-year-old twins Harper Vivienne and Finley. As the Daily Mail noted, the picture was a rare glimpse into the family of the iconic rock legend.

While Lisa Marie Presley grew up in the spotlight and had a series of high-profile marriages including short-lived unions with King of Pop Michael Jackson and actor Nicolas Cage, she has been much more guarded when giving glimpses of her private life. Her children have been kept largely out of the spotlight — outside of Riley’s career as an actress.

Lisa Marie has recently shared some insight into her life and her addiction to opioids. She wrote the forward to a new book that chronicles the nationwide crisis, saying that she became addicted to opioids after the birth of her twins in 2008.

“I was recovering after the [2008] birth of my daughters, Vivienne and Finley, when a doctor prescribed me opioids for pain. It only took a short-term prescription of opioids in the hospital for me to feel the need to keep taking them,” she wrote, via the Daily Mail.

The picture Lisa Marie Presley posted on Friday has generated some viral interest, largely for the strong resemblance between her oldest son and her famous father. Many pegged Benjamin Keough as a dead ringer for his grandfather, with Entertainment Tonight noting the reaction.

Mama Lion with cubs ❤️???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/UiYoceWHWN — Lisa Marie Presley (@LisaPresley) June 20, 2019

“Benjamin looks so [much] like Elvis,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Very cool how your son has your Dad’s traits…” another added.

The sentiment is nothing new. When Lisa Marie Presley appeared at the opening of The Elvis Presley Theater at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino back in 2015, many fans took to social media to note the amazing resemblance between Benjamin Keough and Elvis Presley. As The Inquisitr noted at the time, even Lisa Marie has noted how much her son looks like her father.

“He does [look so much like Elvis]!” she told CMT back in 2012. “He was at the Opry and was the quiet storm behind the stage. Everybody turned around and looked when he was over there. Everybody was grabbing him for a photo because it is just uncanny.”