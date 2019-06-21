Teresa Giudice And Danielle Staub Unfollow Each Other On Instagram After ‘Ugly’ Feud

There’s trouble in paradise, again. Teresa Giudice and Danielle Staub of The Real Housewives of New Jersey are reportedly in a new feud, according to Us Weekly. The outlet has noted that the two women have unfollowed one another on Instagram, and the ladies have had a major falling out.

Us Weekly’s source also added that the two women aren’t speaking and it’s a classic case of she said-she said when it comes to their feud. The source didn’t reveal anything specific regarding their fight, but it should play out on the upcoming season of RHONJ.

“By the end of the season, there was a lot of finger pointing between Teresa and Danielle and it led to their falling out,” the source claimed.

Teresa and Danielle never saw eye-to-eye when RHONJ first premiered, and the women feuded for years, making for some of the most iconic fights and moments in Housewives history. Viewers were shocked when Teresa and Danielle became friends in Season 8, and more so in Season 9. Danielle even asked Teresa to be her bridesmaid in her wedding to Marty Caffrey, which played out during the last season.

A report last month from Hollywood Life claimed that the other women on the cast believed Danielle had Teresa under some sort of spell.

Amid speculation that Teresa Giudice and Danielle Staub have unfollowed each other on social media, the #RHONJ costars aren’t speaking after filming season 10. ????https://t.co/RAYiCF8G1e — Us Weekly (@usweekly) June 21, 2019

“[Teresa’s] cast members feel like Danielle has her under a spell almost and Danielle is a trouble maker which is why they choose to keep their distance. Teresa would really just like to see everyone move on.”

It looks like that spell has officially been broken. But it’s not just Teresa and Danielle who will be feuding in the upcoming season.

Last month, news broke that Teresa and her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, were on the outs yet again after they sprouted a new feud of their own. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Melissa is at odds with sophomore cast member Jennifer Aydin in the upcoming season, which caused the rift between Teresa and her sister-in-law. Teresa reportedly sided with Jennifer in the argument, which only drove a wedge between her and Melissa.

Danielle and Teresa’s new feud could bring the other women closer to Teresa yet again now that Danielle is on the outs with everyone in the cast. In addition to Danielle, Teresa, Jennifer, and Melissa, Jackie Goldschneider and Margaret Josephs are set to return for Season 10.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey will return later this year.