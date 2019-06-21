‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Nick Shocks Victor

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, June 24 brings a shocking admission from Victor. The Mustache owns up to being wrong. Elsewhere, Phyllis works very hard to goad Adam into doing what she wants.

Victor (Eric Braeden) makes some amends, according to SheKnows Soaps. At long last, Victor apologizes to Nick (Joshua Morrow) for trying to get custody of Christian less than one year ago. The move led to Michael (Christian LeBlanc) dragging Sharon’s (Sharon Case) past out as Victor’s camp worked to prove Nick’s household unfit for the little boy. Things sure have changed in less than one year. Sharon dumped Nick at the altar over his one-night affair with Phyllis (Michelle Staff0rd), and Nick and Phyllis have already fizzled. While Victor brought Adam (Mark Grossman) back to Genoa City to make amends with his second son, he ends up making things right with Nick instead. For his part, Nick gives his father credit for giving his family everything he has, and Nick promises to include Victor in Christian’s life.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) also wants her brother to forgive him, but Nick may not end up doing what she wants. She insists that Newman Enterprises needs him as COO, but Nick has other plans, and he wants to focus entirely on Christian instead of going back to the family business.

Loading...

Elsewhere, Phyllis toys with Adam. She believes that Adam has something shady going on. The Chancellor family member that Adam had contact with in Las Vegas turns out to be Chance or Phillip Chancellor IV. Phyllis also finds it strange that he remained under the radar so long in Sin City without anybody recognizing who he was. Sure, somebody alerted Victor, but it certainly took a while. It’s also quite strange that Adam connected with somebody who had Genoa City ties. None of it adds up, but Phyllis is confident that Adam doesn’t want people to find out whatever shady deal he has brewing.

As for Phyllis, she feels she’s been wronged throughout Genoa City. She wants payback on Jabot since she thinks they fired her over something all the company’s other CEO’s have gotten away with doing over the years. Plus, she’d like to get payback on Nick because Phyllis believes that he unfairly dumped her and didn’t listen to her side of the story over the whole J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) trial. Adam offers Phyllis something that could end up satisfying all her need for revenge, but Phyllis must decide if that’s what she really wants.