Khloe Kardashian’s Latest Instagram Selfie Has Commenters Asking: ‘What Happened To Your Nose?’

Khloe Kardashian’s recent photo of herself has her followers speculating that the reality star has gone under the knife.

The Revenge Body host posted a photo on Friday, June 21. In the snapshot, Kardashian wore a black tank top as she looked away from the camera with one hand on her head. Kardashian had a full face of makeup as her platinum blonde hair fell past her chest. In her post, Kardashian tagged spray tan artist Isabel Alysa as the one who provided her bronzed look. She also tagged makeup artist Ash Kolm for the full beat, with hair stylist and creative director Andrew Fitzsimmons and Shiry B. Raz on hair.

At the time of writing, Kardashian’s selfie received 1.1 million likes from her 95.1 million followers. Her snap also received more than 5,000 likes. While she initially received positive comments from her followers, many were concerned by Kardashian’s look and asked if she went through cosmetic surgery recently.

“What happened to your nose? LMAO,” one follower wrote.

“U look very different,” another follower commented.

Some users even compared Kardashian to her sister Kim, stating that they now have “the same face.” Others expressed that the Kocktails with Khloe alum didn’t need to make any alleged changes to herself and that they, “miss the old Khloe.”

According to HollywoodLife, the topic surrounding Kardashian’s face has been hot on multiple occasions. Onlookers speculated that True Thompson’s mom had work done after she appeared on divorce lawyer Laura Messer’s podcast, Divorce Sucks. Many suggested that Kardashian needed to “love thy self,” and didn’t need to go through any surgery.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson put aside their differences for True's first birthday. https://t.co/HOtrCyuXxD pic.twitter.com/omIAGadb7u — E! News (@enews) April 15, 2019

Kardashian’s post comes days before her romantic drama airs out for the world to see. Us Weekly reports that the season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will go more in-depth on the cheating scandal between Kardashian, her baby daddy Tristan Thompson and Kylie Jenner’s former bestie Jordyn Woods. Thompson was spotted kissing Woods back in February, which contributed to the couple calling it quits. The upcoming taping has reportedly put the socialite under a microscope, though she is prepared to see the story unfold on television.

“Khloé is really strong,” a source told Us Weekly. “She has been living this for months. It’s hard for her to see it all over again, but she’s in such a better place. It’s almost cathartic.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians will air on E! on Sunday, June 23, at 8 p.m. ET.