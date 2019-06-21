Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Adorable Photo Collage Of Chris Pratt On His 40th Birthday

Chris Pratt hit one of the big birthday milestones today, turning 40 on June 21. As to be expected, Chris’s new wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, shared a touching post to honor and celebrate her husband on this special day and fans are loving how she did it. Katherine created a photo collage of pictures of her and Chris and shared it on Instagram with her 745,000 followers. In addition to the seven photos she shared, Katherine also wrote a heartfelt caption to accompany the post.

Katherine called Chris her “darling angel face” and expressed her immense love for her hubby. Most of the photos were shared with the public for the first time and appeared to be part of a private collection of images she had kept in her phone.

Two of the new photos showed the couple smiling while playing golf together, another showed the duo in a pool out by the beach, and a fourth showed them bundled up in a snowy location. Another silly photo had Chris and Katherine playfully smiling in facial masks while laying in bed while another was just a super-close-up selfie in front of a sunset. The last photo of the bunch was from a fun day of biking as Chris and Katherine posed in black helmets.

Katherine’s new post got a lot of love from her followers, with over 62,000 likes in less than an hour. Hundreds of comments piled up below the photo with fans wishing Chris a special day as well.

Katherine and Chris tied the knot on June 8 and announced their surprise wedding with the world the following day on social media. The couple’s engagement announcement landed on social media on January 14. Katherine and Chris reportedly began dating around June of 2018.

Loading...

The sweet birthday post to Chris came just over six months after Katherine received her own “happy birthday” post from her husband last December. Chris shared a similar post during the holidays where he boasted about his love for his then-girlfriend and attached a photo collage as well.

Chris must be feeling the love on his 40th birthday as Twitter has erupted celebrating the Jurassic World star. Hundreds of photos of Chris starring in movies like Avengers: Endgame and Guardians of the Galaxy filled up Twitter timelines. Naturally, longtime Chris fans shared lots of GIFs from his time on Parks and Recreation where he portrayed Andy Dwyer for seven seasons.

Happy 40th birthday to Chris!