‘Big Brother 21’ Spoilers: First HOH Reportedly Revealed After Audio Leak

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 21.

The first spoilers for Big Brother Season 21 are here. The popular reality series won’t kick off until next week, but this season’s houseguests have already moved in and begun playing. According to buzz on Twitter, an audio leak has revealed the first Head of Household (HOH) for the season. The live feeds, which fans can subscribe to where they can watch the houseguests 24/7, reportedly was airing audio only early Friday afternoon.

Big Brother spoiler account @hamsterwatch got all the details on the leak and has reported that it has since been fixed. Some are speculating that the leak was intentional, while others feel that it was truly an accident. The leak has hinted that the season’s first HOH is Christie Murphy, but it’s not 100 percent confirmed at this point.

Christie is a Big Brother superfan who has been watching the show since she was a teenager. Fans got to meet the 28-year-old earlier this week on CBS All Access as she did her first interview in the diary room. Christie is a boutique owner from New Jersey, who originally hails from Staten Island, New York.

According to the rumblings on Twitter, the first HOH competition appeared to be something where houseguests had to hold on to something, and the last competitor holding on to some sort of object was crowned HOH. There were also some rumors that another houseguest was HOH first, but it looks like it ultimately went to Christie.

Christie is the first HOH of the season. Sonja Flemming / CBS

Christie has apparently also nominated Cliff Hogg III and Kathryn Dunn. There were also conversations about nominating two men, but most of the rumors seem to mention Cliff, the oldest man in the house, and Kathryn, who was first to fall in the HOH competition.

According to @hamsterwatch, houseguest Nicole Anthony received some sort of punishment where she will have to wear some kind of outfit for an unknown amount of time. The spoiler account also noted that Kathryn has annoyed Christie by talking about taking medications.

Cliff and Kathryn are reportedly the first nominees for eviction. Sonja Flemming / CBS

Another conversation took place between Christie and Nicole, where the latter expressed an uneasy feeling about all the “pretty girls” in the house.

Big Brother premieres on Tuesday, June 25 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. The two-part premiere continues on Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST.

Note: These Big Brother spoilers are all rumors based on Twitter responses to the audio leak. Nothing is confirmed until the show airs next week.