Nas Has Dropped Charges Of Contempt Against Ex-Wife Kelis

After Kelis entered a not guilty plea in response to charges that she violated her child custody agreement with ex-husband Nas close to 20 times, he has decided to drop charges of contempt against her, per Music News.

In April, The Inquisitr reported the news that Nas accused Kelis of breaking their regular arrangement by keeping Knight, their son, over the New Year’s holiday — a clear violation of the custody agreement. He also claimed she was planning to relocate to Colombia with their kid without his consent.

Kelis and Nas got married in June 2005 and then divorced in May 2010. Knight was born in 2009, a year before the divorce was finalized. In 2014, she remarried to real estate agent Mike Mora. They had their first child together, Shepherd, in 2015.

Now, it has been said that the pair have resolved their problems quietly.

“According to court documents obtained by ‘The Blast’, an attorney for Nas filed the request for dismissal last week. A hearing on the issue was supposed to take place today but it was taken off the calendar,” The Blast reported.

“The move suggests the exes have managed to resolve the issue privately, although representatives for the musicians have yet to comment on the latest developments,” Music News noted.

Kelis burst onto the music scene in the late ’90s. Her debut single, “Caught Out There,” peaked at No. 4 in the U.K. and No. 54 in the U.S. It was taken from her debut studio album Kaleidoscope, which was produced by American duo The Neptunes, composed of Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo.

Since then, she has released five more studio albums — Wonderland, Tasty, Kelis Was Here, Flesh Tone, and Food. On Spotify, Kelis currently has over 2.4 million monthly listeners. Her signature songs — “Milkshake,” “Bossy,” and “Trick Me” — remain some of her most played songs on the app.

Loading...

Kelis graduated from Le Cordon Bleu culinary school, where she trained as a saucier. In 2014, she had her own show on the Cooking Channel, Saucy and Sweet, and in 2015, she released her first cookbook, My Life on a Plate.

Last month, The Inquisitr reported on some Instagram photos she shared to her page where she looked youthful and stunning.

Nas, on the other hand, burst onto the rap scene in the early ’90s. His debut album Illmatic has become a hip-hop classic and he is considered an all-around rap legend. His second studio album, It Was Written, became his first of five albums to top the U.S. albums chart.

On Instagram, Kelis has over 482,000 followers, while ex-husband Nas has over 5.2 million followers.