‘Teen Mom’ Mackenzie McKee Shows Off Slamming Body While Walking On Hands

Mackenzie McKee isn’t shy about sharing her love for fitness. The Teen Mom star is often posting videos and photos to social media showing off her slamming physique and her awesome moves. On Thursday, she posted a video to Twitter showing off her hand walking skills in the gym.

In the video, Mackenzie walks on her hands across the floor to the camera where she says, “I’m coming for you.”

In the video, she tagged Teen Mom 2 dad Javi Marroquin, who has been attempting to perfect his form while walking on his hands.

“Gosh dang you @Javimarroquin9 now got me to walking on my hands instead of lifting,” she captioned the video.

Earlier this month, Javi shared a video of himself to Twitter in which he attempts to walk on his hands. However, he didn’t quite get it, and Mackenzie took notice. She tweeted to him some pointers in order to help him perfect the skill. He joked on Twitter that once he starts walking on his hands, he and Mackenzie would have a “handstand walking competition.”

The playful banter between the two reality show stars is nothing more than that, though. Mackenzie is married with three kids, and as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Javi recently proposed to his girlfriend Lauren Comeau. The two have one son together.

Mackenzie McKee originally appeared on Season 4 of 16 and Pregnant. In the episode, she was pregnant with her oldest son. She was picked for the short-lived spinoff Teen Mom 3 along with Alexandra Sekella, Katie Yeager, and current Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus. The show lasted for only one season before it was canceled.

Loading...

Reportedly, both Briana and Mackenzie were considered for the spot on Teen Mom 2, but in the end, Briana was picked. Now, Mackenzie McKee is reportedly being added to the cast of Teen Mom OG, but it won’t happen until later in the season. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Mackenzie will reportedly be added on a “trial basis.” According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, an insider claimed that if Mackenzie appears to be a good fit for the show, she will be added as an official cast member for the next season.

“Once they air the episodes with Mackenzie, they will analyze how viewers take to her and how well she fits in with the show. If she fits, they will make her an official cast member for ‘OG’ for the ‘B’ part of this season. At least, that’s what [the crew] has been told.”

New episodes of Teen Mom OG air Monday nights on MTV.