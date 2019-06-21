Kathy Hilton Speaks Out About Potentially Replacing Lisa Vanderpump On ‘RHOBH’ Season 10

Kathy Hilton opens up about the 'RHOBH' casting rumors.

Kathy Hilton has been rumored to be in talks to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and during a recent appearance, she addressed the ongoing reports.

While attending the launch of daughter Paris Hilton’s partnership with the Glam App, Hilton opened up about potentially replacing Lisa Vanderpump, who announced earlier this month she was leaving the show after nine seasons.

“Nobody can take Lisa [Vanderpump]’s spot,” Hilton told Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 19.

Hilton is the older half-sister of Kim Richards and Kyle Richards, who were part of the series when it first began.

Throughout the current airing ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump was hassled about her alleged involvement in a story leaked to Radar Online about Dorit Kemsley and her decision to give a dog she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs to another woman.

According to Kemsley, she had to give the dog away because it was nipping at her young children and her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley. However, after doing so, the dog was discovered at an animal shelter and shortly thereafter, a negative story about Kemsley surfaced that included details that she felt only Vanderpump would have known.

Although Vanderpump and Richards have been estranged for some time due to Richards’ comments about the leaked story, Hilton told Us Weekly magazine that she is hopeful that the ladies will one day reconcile.

“I would like to think so. I hope so,” she explained.

Hilton also spoke to the magazine while attending the premiere of The Hills: New Beginnings on Wednesday night and said she has “two really exciting projects” in the works.

Loading...

While rumors have been swirling for weeks in regard to what will happen with Vanderpump’s position on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Andy Cohen made it clear during the June 10 episode of his SiriusXM radio show, Andy Cohen Live, that no one could ever truly replace her.

“I mean, it has been well documented that when we were developing The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, I was not totally sold on doing the show … But when I saw Lisa Vanderpump on that casting tape, man, she was the one who really sold me on doing the show,” he explained.

During Season 9 of the reality series, Vanderpump and Richards were the remaining two full-time housewives on the show.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.