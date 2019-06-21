‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Stars Offer Condolences To Lisa Vanderpump After The Death Of Her Mother

Several of Vanderpump's former co-stars have reached out publicly following her mom's sudden death.

Lisa Vanderpump is receiving condolences from her Bravo co-stars as she deals with another tragic loss. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veteran, who recently announced her departure from the long-running Bravo reality show, is in mourning following the sudden death of her mother.

Lisa’s mother, Jean Vanderpump, was 84 years old when she passed away suddenly in England earlier this week, The Daily Mail reports. The tragic death of the Vanderpump matriarch comes 14 months after the suicide of Lisa’s only sibling, Mark Vanderpump, and on the heels of Lisa’s estrangement from her RHOBH co-stars following the season-long Puppy Gate drama.

Vanderpump, who has been silent on social media following the death of her mother — with the exception of one retweet, as previously shared by The Inquisitr — is expected to fly to London this week to make funeral arrangements for her mother. But several of Vanderpump’s former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars have posted to Twitter to offer her condolences following her devastating loss.

Brandi Glanville, who had a falling-out with Lisa Vanderpump during her seasons on the Bravo reality show, wrote that she would never wish this kind of pain on anyone. In addition, Vanderpump’s friend Camille Grammer—who was the only RHOBH alum invited to the opening of Lisa’s new Caesars Place cocktail garden, Vanderpump Vegas—wrote that her longtime friend has had “too much loss in one year.”

You can see the tweets from Lisa Vanderpump’s former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars below.

@lisavanderpump & I will always have our differences but I don’t wish this kind of kiss and pain on anyone ever. ???????????? — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) June 20, 2019

My heart goes out to @LisaVanderpump and her family. Too much loss in one year. Heartbreaking ???? My deepest condolences to Lisa and her family ???????? https://t.co/wkS4qWMI3x — Camille Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) June 20, 2019

Bravo host Andy Cohen also reacted to the death of Vanderpump’s mom after he was blasted by a Twitter follower for not publicly posting about it.

As The Inquisitr noted, Cohen told a critic that he was in touch with Lisa “privately on Tuesday,” then added that he appreciates the troll’s concern about “how and when” he sent his condolences. Cohen also explained that he did not mention the death of Lisa Vanderpump’s mother when fellow RHOBH star Lisa Rinna was a guest on Watch What Happens Live because Lisa Vanderpump asked him not to mention it to anyone at all.

Andy Cohen contacted Lisa Vanderpump 'privately' after mom's death https://t.co/wBEW2MrHie — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 21, 2019

Meanwhile, some Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans are calling out Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley—two of the main players in the Puppy Gate scandal—for not posting condolences to Lisa Vanderpump following the death of her mother.

On the day Jean Vanderpump’s death was announced in the news, Kyle was rehashing a RHOBH episode that showcased the cast’s drunken antics in Provence and saying how funny it was. One Twitter follower called Kyle out for posting about a drunken night instead of commenting on Lisa’s loss.

Did you even notice @LisaVanderpump mother died?

No you’re too busy tweeting about a drunk night ages ago.

She will NEVER befriend you, you self-centered slime. — Soli (@despayre_) June 21, 2019

Of course, it is more likely that Kyle Richards and the other Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars, including Kemsley, Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, Erika Girardi, and Denise Richards, may have reached out to Lisa Vanderpump privately, as Andy Cohen did.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans may recall that Lisa Vanderpump was upset earlier this season when co-star Erika Girardi didn’t call her to offer condolences when her brother Mark died last year. According to OK magazine, the Sur owner criticized Girardi over a sympathy note she wrote after to her after Mark’s passing, telling the singer she felt the gesture was “a little distant.”

“I wish that you called me,” LVP told Girardi at the time.

“I’m sorry if you didn’t think that was enough for you,” Erika said to Lisa, before complaining in a confessional that she has never heard of someone criticizing someone for sending a sympathy card.

Later, RHOBH castmate Lisa Rinna said that while she felt Lisa Vanderpump’s criticism was unusual, she noted, “Grief is a process that nobody teaches you how to go through.”