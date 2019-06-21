Keanu Reeves Could Have Been A Part Of The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Keanu Reeves has been giving Marvel the cold shoulder. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has revealed that they’ve repeatedly approached the John Wick actor with roles in the MCU and he’s turned them down each time.

“We talk to him for almost every film we make,” Feige said in an interview with Comicbook. “We talk to Keanu Reeves… I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.”

Feige didn’t give an exact reason why Keanu Reeves said no to the opportunity, but he hinted that they likely haven’t found the right role for him as yet. He compared their current dilemma with Keanu to their negotiations with Jake Gyllenhaal, who recently joined the MCU in Spiderman: Far From Home where he plays Mysterio. Feige disclosed that they tried to court Gyllenhaal several times before they found a role that the actor agreed to play.

IGN compiled a list of Marvel comic book roles that Reeves could sink his teeth into. They claim that there are rumors that he’s considering a role in The Eternals, a movie focused on the rest of Thanos’ race of super beings. As CNet notes, Angelina Jolie’s name has been attached to the project. According to IGN, Reeves would be a great choice to play Druig, a villainous character who has an eerie ability to influence the minds of the rest of the Eternals. As IGN notes, this fits the 54-year-old actor’s career trajectory in recent action films as he’s successfully played a “morally ambiguous” killer in the John Wick franchise in three films now.

But Keanu has also proven that you shouldn’t underestimate his range. He’s received acclaim this year for playing a parody of himself in the Netflix film, Always Be My Maybe. He has also voiced an animated character, Duke Caboom, in Toy Story 4.

Actor Keanu Reeves speaks about “Cyberpunk 2077” from developer CD Projekt Red during the Xbox E3 2019 Briefing at The Microsoft Theater on June 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Christian Petersen / Getty Images

If Marvel bags Reeves it will definitely be a win for them. As The Inquisitr previously noted, he’s now known as the internet’s boyfriend thanks to his online popularity.

But despite his numerous admirers, he’s previously confessed to not having a romantic partner. He had this to say when he was asked about his love life during an interview with Star 2 in Malaysia.

“You mean romantic love? You know, I’m the lonely guy. I don’t have anyone in my life. But if it does occur, I would respect and love the other person; hopefully it’ll happen for me.”

There are likely hordes of fans hoping it will happen for him too.