‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Talks About How She Didn’t Let Her Struggle With Acne Hold Her Back This Season

Hannah Brown warned producers about her struggles with severe acne prior to ever going on 'The Bachelor'.

Just about everyone has dealt with acne at one time or another but we hardly ever see television personalities with it due to airbrushing, photoshop and heavy makeup. The current Bachelorette Hannah Brown may be currently holding one of the most coveted positions in the reality television world, but that doesn’t mean she’s less human than the rest of us. In fact, she’s been open and honest about the battles with acne she’s been struggling with for years. Initially, she was uncertain about going on television at all because of her active breakouts, but she is now able to own them without embarrassment, according to Inside Edition.

Brown, a southern belle from Alabama, recalls questioning whether or not she should be a part of Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor. Around the time they were begin filming, she’d been put on the controversial acne drug Accutane in order to treat her adult cystic acne. Accutane essentially draws out impurities from underneath the skin, bringing out acne that is hiding under the surface. While the drug has been known to effectively clear up acne in the long run, it’s often looked at by dermatologists as a last resort, prescribed only after patients have tried other methods to clear their skin, for example topical solutions. In many cases, a patient may breakout very severely in the first few months of using the product before seeing any improvement in their skin condition.

New Bachelorette Hannah Brown Reveals She Struggled with Acne While Filming The Bachelor https://t.co/OAdnAkRJ4N — People (@people) March 14, 2019

Prior to officially agreeing to going on the show, Brown warned the producers of The Bachelor of this.

“You might not want me on your show because I have acne, I’m on Accutane, and my skin might get worse before it gets better,” she told them.

Loading...

Particularly during Underwood’s season, Brown was experiencing some of the worst acne of her life while on live television. Even though she knew the world could see it, she still preferred wearing now makeup whenever able in order to let her skin heal as quickly as possible.