‘Fear The Walking Dead’: Austin Amelio Wants Daryl Dixon To Make The Crossover From ‘The Walking Dead’

If Daryl Dixon were to crossover from 'The Walking Dead' to 'Fear,' it would mean conflict for Dwight and, potentially, Morgan.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Fans of The Walking Dead universe got another crossover in the latest episode of Fear the Walking Dead as Dwight (Austin Amelio) met up with John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) and June (Jenna Elfman). However, the star that plays Dwight would also like to see Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) make the long trek from The Walking Dead to its companion series, Fear the Walking Dead. And, to be honest, story-wise, it would make a lot of sense to have Daryl and Dwight meet up again, even if recent time-jumps make it impossible at the moment.

Austin Amelio revealed this wish during an interview with BUILD Series. when asked which character he would like to see make the crossover from The Walking Dead to Fear.

“Maybe Daryl, yeah. It’ll be fun, mix it up a little bit.”

In The Walking Dead, Daryl told Dwight to leave and never come back, which is what prompted Dwight to search for his wife, Sherry (Christine Evangelista). During this expedition, Dwight has wound up in Texas — and friended by John Dorie’s group.

To have Daryl crossover from The Walking Dead would show the continuation of their storyline in which Daryl has never quite come to terms with the fact that Dwight killed Denise (Merritt Wever). And, from a story arc point of view, this would be an interesting situation to explore.

While having Daryl and Dwight meet up would be an interesting conflict for viewers, another character has also made the move from The Walking Dead to Fear. Morgan (Lennie James) left the Alexandria group and tried to get away from the responsibility of caring for people. Since then, he has traveled to Texas and discovered that helping people is in his nature and he can’t run from it.

While neither Dwight or Morgan know yet about what happened to Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), by having Daryl crossover to Fear the Walking Dead, it would not only create tension between Daryl and Dwight once more, it would also enhance Morgan’s storyline. Morgan was close to Rick, having known each other since Rick wandered out of the hospital and discovered the zombie apocalypse had happened. So, to have Daryl turn up and deliver the news that Rick is missing, assumed dead, would certainly create tension for Morgan, a character who has precariously walked the path between sanity and insanity before.

However, at this point, it seems unlikely that Daryl will make the crossover any time soon since massive time-jumps have occurred in The Walking Dead which now places that series years ahead of Fear the Walking Dead.

Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead returns on June 23 at 9 p.m. with Episode 4, titled “Skid Mark.” The synopsis for this episode is below.