Wendy Williams Slams Estranged Husband Kevin Hunter For Controlling Behavior During Their Marriage

The falling out between Wendy Williams and her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter, continues.

As fans know, Williams filed for divorce from husband Kevin Hunter in April, after it was alleged that he had an affair behind the talk show host’s back. Since then, the outspoken TV personality has been holding nothing back about the couple’s relationship and she has been speaking out against him on her show, as well as at a recent FWD conference.

In a new video shared by The Blast, Williams slams her ex for keeping her in the dark through a lot of business deals he did for her show.

“Now, the difference in my business is that — you know, ’cause it used to be Kev and the team would show up, and then Kev wouldn’t bring me in until he knew, ‘OK, the deal’s done. Now it’s time for you to meet the people,'” she told the audience. “Not now. I wanna be in on the first conversation of the deal, and I wanna be on every meeting until the deal is done. And that’s the way I roll.”

Wendy also told the audience that you need to be on the ground floor of your operation and no matter how big you get in your career, you can’t just rely on a team to relay information. Williams shared that you can never be such a big shot that you don’t need to attend meetings for your own company.

She also gave some love advice to the female audience, telling them to be career-focused in their 20s and put their love lives and plans for a family on hold for the time being. But after that, she was quick to clarify her thoughts.

“I am a wife or a serious girlfriend,” she dished. “I’m not one of these girls who, you know, ‘I don’t need no man.'”

And amid the divorce from Kevin Hunter, Wendy has also been struggling in her battle with sobriety. Back in March, the TV personality revealed to fans that she was living in a sober house with a 24-hour sober coach as she continued to seek help for her ongoing issues. After living in a sober house, it seemed like Williams was doing pretty well, but as The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, friends are starting to get really worried about her again.

“Wendy is not in a good place,” a source close to Williams dished. “Friends close to her are worried she’s spiraling out of control.”

The source did not give any further specifics as to Wendy’s most recent downfall, but it’s worrisome to know that Wendy is going down a bad path again. The talk show host also has a new man in her life, 27-year-old Marc Tomblin, who has been staying in New York with Williams for an extended time. Hopefully, Wendy can continue to seek the help that she needs.