Josh And Anna Duggar Reveal Gender Of Their 6th Child In A Cute Way

Josh and Anna Duggar's new baby is expected sometime this fall.

Josh and Anna Duggar are having their sixth child in the fall and they have just released a short clip revealing what they are having this time around. The former reality stars already have three boys and two girls. Now they are having another little girl to even things up.

The Duggar family are big on gender reveal parties, except for Jessa and Ben Seewald. They would rather keep it a secret so it’s a surprise for everyone. But for Josh and Anna, they are getting to be pros at figuring out different ways of revealing whether they are having a boy or a girl. The expectant mom posted a short clip on her Instagram account showing her five kids, Mackynzie, 9, Michael, 8, Marcus, 6, Meredith, 3, and Mason, 1, surrounding a table with a replica of a beehive placed in the middle of it. Marcus, the middle child, got to be the one who poured vinegar into the top. That led to it erupting with a pink substance flowing out. The siblings were pretty excited about having a baby sister.

Anna reminisced in the Instagram post on how they were featured on the Today Show 10 years ago doing a gender reveal when she was pregnant with her first child, Mackynzie. She also told fans the story about Grandma Mary Duggar, who just recently passed away, wanting to bake a gender reveal cake for her and Josh for their first baby. She had apparently heard about the “new trend” of gender reveal cakes and thought it was an excellent idea.

However, the producers of 19 Kids and Counting wanted to do it up even bigger by enlisting Buddy the Cake Boss. The cake was cut in New York City with host Meredith Viera. Of course, that was back before the Josh Duggar sexual scandal caused his downfall from reality TV. Now the gender reveal for baby no. 6 has definitely been downscaled to just family.

The Duggar daughter-in-law revealed that Grandma Duggar was actually the one who started the trend in their family of having gender reveal cakes. Anna went on to say that she was happy that she knew about this new great-granddaughter before she died.

“With Grandma’s passing last week, this 6th gender reveal is a reminder of her love — I’m so glad we were able to share the news of our third little girl with Great-Grandma before she went to be with Jesus!”

Anna Duggar joins her sisters-in-law, Joy-Anna, Kendra, and Lauren, who are all expecting babies in the fall. You just never know who will be next to come out with another announcement.