Barack Obama & Family Plan To Visit George Clooney At His Italian Villa During European Vacation

Security in the area is being tightened by the mayor of Laglio.

Barack Obama and family are wrapping up their week in the south of France and making Lake Como, Italy, and the home of George and Amal Clooney, their next stop.

The Daily Mail says that Barack Obama, along with wife Michelle and daughters, Sasha and Malia, will be the guests of actor George Clooney is his luxurious Laglio, Italy, home, Villa Oleandra. For the visit of the former U.S. president, the mayor of Laglio has announced that fines of $565 will be put in place “for any vessel or vehicle approaching within 300ft of the Villa Oleandra,” which is usually accessible to the public.

The Obamas reportedly will fly from Provence to Milan in order to attend a charity dinner for The Clooney Foundation For Justice on Saturday night.

Notices have been posted all over town referencing Mayor Roberto Pozzi’s message that President Barack Obama will be visiting, and so the restrictions will stay in place through Monday. A Secret Service security detail accompanied the family in France, and they will be on site in Italy, but Pozzi isn’t taking any chances as he said in a statement.

“The parking lot at the back of Villa Oleandra will be closed for two days, Saturday and Sunday, because it should be available for the security service cars. In the territory and also on the lake, numerous men and law enforcement agencies will be in service.”

Pozzi added that this is an “exceptional promotion” for the area and a great honor.

“For such a great honor, there is a price we must pay,” the mayor said.

The Obama family looked to be having a wonderful time in France for Father’s Day, as the former president was captured smiling and even taking photos with his phone at dinner with friends, says The Inquisitr. As the family left Michelin-starred restaurant La Mirande on Father’s Day, Obama smiled and waved at the crowd and photographers as he departed with his family.

Earlier in the day, the family toured Palais des Papes, which is the biggest gothic palace in the world, built by popes in the 1300s. The previous day, Sasha and Malia Obama were spotted in the L’Isle-sur-la-Sorgue Market, which is a top attraction in the town dubbed the “Venice of Provence.”

The family arrived in France following Sasha Obama’s graduation from Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C., and she is expected to attend the University of Michigan in the fall.