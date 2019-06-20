New Orleans Saints News: New Deal With Michael Thomas Expected To Be Done By Training Camp

The young player could end up the highest paid wide receiver in the NFL.

The New Orleans Saints have already taken care of one priority this offseason by locking up defensive end Cam Jordan. Now, they are going to work on the offensive side of the ball and are looking to soon extend the deal of wide receiver Michael Thomas. A number of reports have been going around, and it now appears as if things are progressing to the point that the two sides may reach an agreement by training camp next month.

Thomas is only entering his fourth season, and he’s already putting up record numbers for the Saints. It certainly doesn’t hurt to have a future Hall of Fame quarterback like Drew Brees throwing to you, but the pure talent of Thomas cannot be unseen.

In his first season, he had 92 receptions for 1,137 yards and nine touchdowns. His number of receptions and receiving yards went up in each of the next two seasons while taking in five and nine touchdowns during the 2017 and 2018 seasons, respectively.

Obviously, the Saints want to tighten their hold on one of the best receivers in the league, and they’ve even said they don’t mind making him the highest paid wideout in the NFL. Still, things are rather up and down as one day, talks are progressing and the next, the two sides are far apart.

A roadblock for the #Saints & Michael Thomas?:https://t.co/MswY2W8jjL — Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) June 20, 2019

Despite the idea that the two sides are far apart as of Wednesday afternoon, the Saints want to go into this season with Michael Thomas in place for a long time. Thomas simply wants to get paid his worth, and it’s no surprise that other teams would be willing to pay more if they have it.

Right now, there doesn’t seem to be an immediate agreement in the works, but the two sides are continuing to talk. It’s also being said that both would like to get a deal in place and have it all done by the time training camp begins next month, as reported by Jeff Duncan.

I was told by a well-placed source that nothing is imminent on a contract extension for #Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas. The sides remain far apart but both are motivated to get a deal done, hopefully by the start of training camp. Still a lot of work to be done. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) June 19, 2019

As of this writing, the biggest contract in the NFL for a wide receiver is owned by Odell Beckham Jr. who signed a deal last year for $90 million over five years. Beckham is earning an average of $18 million, which amounts to nearly $1.3 million more than the second-highest paid receiver.

Michael Thomas has only been in the NFL for three seasons, but he has more than proven his talent and worth on the field. The New Orleans Saints have one of the most explosive offenses in the league while dealing with a wide receiving corps that doesn’t have a ton of talent and experience. When teams have to double-team one receiver so often, though, it opens the door for everyone else.