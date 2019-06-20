Brandon Lee Says He Warned His Dad Tommy Lee Their Fight Will Be Addressed On ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’

The MTV star was not in a good place with his rock star dad when he filmed 'The Hills' revival last year.

Brandon Lee says he is close to his rock star dad Tommy Lee, but the two had a very rocky period last year. And now, the father and son’s rocky patch will play out on The Hills: New Beginnings, the MTV reality show that Brandon was filming at the time of their feud.

Last year, Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and his son made headlines when Brandon allegedly assaulted his dad in his sleep. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Brandon said that while the family tried to keep the incident “private,” some of it did spill over onto the MTV reality show he was filming at the time.

“It’s a big part of my life. It’s something that was really prevalent in my life at the time, during most of the filming process. So I think you’ll get to see a little bit of that. It [was] definitely a hard time for both of us.”

Brandon also admitted that he is not sure exactly what he said on camera and what will make it into The Hills: New Beginnings.

“I feel like I was pretty angry when I was filming, so I don’t remember what I said, which is, like, kind of nerve-wracking too. I tried to tell him the other day, like, ‘Dude, I don’t know if I said anything crazy.’ But who knows, you know. I was really upset when all that stuff was going on. But friends fight. He’s like my best friend, so people get over it.”

Brandon Lee said that while he has warned his famous dad about the upcoming fight-themed footage, Tommy is still looking forward to seeing him on The Hills: New Beginnings.

“My dad’s just very protective. We’re good,” Brandon told Us Weekly. “He looks out for me, so he’s just excited to see the show, see how it turns out.”

Brandon Lee has warned dad Tommy Lee that the fight footage will air on #TheHills revival. https://t.co/dsDXgdBRZd — Us Weekly (@usweekly) June 20, 2019

Last March, TMZ reported that Brandon Lee allegedly attacked his sleeping dad in his bedroom in response to an argument over Piers Morgan’s interview with Brandon’s mom, Pamela Anderson, during which Morgan rehashed Tommy’s 1998 spousal abuse arrest. Tommy Lee was transported to the hospital after the physical attack, which occurred at his Calabasas, California, home. Lee famously posted graphic photos of his busted lip to social media and publicly called out his son for the attack. At the time, Brandon attributed the violent incident to an “intervention” for his father that went awry, according to People.

While it is not yet clear if Tommy Lee will make a cameo on The Hills: New Beginnings, Brandon’s mom Pamela Anderson made the trailer. The former Baywatch star is seen on a lunch date with her son during which she tells him that at his age—22 at the time—he should be thinking about marriage.

Brandon Lee told Entertainment Tonight that not only does his mom make it into the New Beginnings teaser, but that “a lot went on” as MTV’s cameras rolled.

In addition to Brandon Lee, The Hills: New Beginnings stars Brody Jenner, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Jason Wahler, Frankie Delgado, Whitney Port, and newcomer Mischa Barton.

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on MTV Monday, June 24, at 10 p.m. ET.