Lisa Vanderpump Suffers Another Devastating Loss As Her Mother, Jean, Dies Suddenly At 84

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star lost her only sibling last year.

Lisa Vanderpump has suffered another horrific loss just 14 months after the tragic death of her brother Mark. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is in mourning following the death of her mother, Jean Vanderpump, Us Weekly reports. Lisa’s mother was 84-years-old when she passed away suddenly in England earlier this week.

A rep for Lisa Vanderpump says the Bravo star is “shocked and devastated” over her mother’s sudden death and is asking for privacy at this time. Lisa was reportedly very close to her mother Jean. A source close to the restaurateur and reality star told The Daily Mail of the tragedy.

“This has hit Lisa very hard and she is shocked by her mother’s sudden death.”

An insider told Page Six that Vanderpump’s mother “collapsed” and died on Monday. An autopsy showed that “there was some embolism that went to her brain.” Lisa Vanderpump was reportedly shocked by her mother’s sudden death because her grandmother lived to almost 100.

“She was expecting the same for her mother — a really long and healthy life,” the Page Six source said.

Lisa Vanderpump is expected to fly to London this week to make funeral arrangements for her mother.

Vanderpump is mourning the death of her mother just one year after her only sibling, Mark, was found dead of a drug overdose at his home in England. The 58-year-old DJ’s death was ruled a suicide in April 2018.

Lisa addressed her brother’s sudden death on both The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules. While Lisa recently announced she would not be returning to RHOBH after a falling-out with her co-stars last season, she did recently resume filming on Vanderpump Rules. The Daily Mail source has confirmed that Lisa immediately stopped filming for Vanderpump Rules in the aftermath of her mother’s death.

Lisa Vanderpump was still in the early stages of dealing with the devastating loss of her only sibling when she filmed the rocky ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last year. During a recent appearance on RuPaul, available via YouTube, the 58-year-old admitted that she went back to work on the reality show too soon and revealed that Bravo boss Andy Cohen even told her he should have given her more time off.

In the interview with talk show host RuPaul Charles, Lisa Vanderpump described her time on the ninth season of RHOBH as “brutal” and said she was “floundering” as he tried to shoot the reality show just a couple of months after her brother died. Lisa later told Us she was able to pull herself together with grief counseling and antidepressants and had recently said she was in a “better place.”

Lisa Vanderpump has not spoken publicly about the death of her mother, but she retweeted a fan’s sentiment following her loss.