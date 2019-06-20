‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Shares Cryptic Twitter Post About The ‘Past’ After Javi Marroquin Engagement

Is this her response to the news?

Kailyn Lowry has yet to comment on Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau’s engagement and she may have just explained why.

Days after Marroquin confirmed his exciting news on Instagram, the Teen Mom 2 star took to Twitter, where she shared a cryptic post about the past with her fans and followers and said there’s “no point to revisit it.”

“There’s no opportunity in the past so there’s no point to revisit it,” she wrote.

As fans of the MTV reality series well know, Lowry and Marroquin were married for nearly four years and share one child together, 5-year-old Lincoln. However, when it comes to their co-parenting relationship in the years since, things haven’t always been civil. In fact, Lowry recently took aim at Marroquin’s fiancé on her podcast after seeing that she was making money by sharing ads on Instagram.

“I hope she loves the check from the platform we’ve given her!” Lowry said of Comeau during an episode of her podcast, via The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

According to Lowry, she finds it really irritating that Comeau is making money off of Teen Mom 2 when she isn’t an original cast member and initially claimed she didn’t want anything to do with the series. Lowry also said that she doesn’t think Comeau “needs to be part of the show.”

Comeau began dating Lowry’s former husband in 2017, but the two quickly split and Marroquin moved on with Briana DeJesus. Then, in early 2018, after Marroquin and DeJesus split following just months of dating, he and Comeau reconciled and confirmed she was pregnant with their first child months later.

Following Marroquin’s confirmation of their engagement, Comeau took to her own Instagram page and said June 17 was “the perfect day” with “the perfect proposal.”

“I couldn’t have asked for anything more than walking the waterfront of my hometown with just my boys and my cousin stalking us in the trees. I blow almost every surprise and this one got me, I didn’t see it coming,” she gushed.

Comeau went on to offer a special thanks to her soon-to-be husband, Marroquin, for giving her such a special day, and for the happy life they share together. She then said that she is prepared to take on whatever challenges they may face as they continue on with their relationship and prepare for marriage.

Lowry, Marroquin, and their co-stars are currently filming the 10th season of Teen Mom 2. The show will return to MTV later this year or early next year.