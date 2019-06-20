‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond’s Daughter Paige Arrested For Underage Drinking

Food Network star Ree Drummond, star of The Pioneer Woman, faced a shocking family situation when daughter Paige Drummond was arrested for underage drinking and public intoxication, reported E! Entertainment News.

The 19-year-old was arrested in April 2019 for having and consuming alcohol in a public place. She was charged and taken to jail after the incident. The family lives in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

E! News reported that court documents revealed that the teen “appeared in a drunken condition” when she was arrested. She was reportedly also in possession of an open container of beer. It was requested that the charges against Paige be expunged by her attorneys, although it remains unknown if that has occurred as yet.

Ree, Paige’s television personality mother, is also mother to daughter Alex and two sons, Bryce and Todd. Ree has become one of the most popular personalities on The Food Network, where she hosts a cooking and lifestyle show that centers on her family and their day-to-day life on their cattle ranch in Oklahoma.

She is also the author of five best-selling cookbooks that fall under her Pioneer Woman brand as well as lifestyle products that are sold at Walmart, which include dog treats, food, kitchen utensils, pots, pans and assorted other kitchen items. Ree also runs Pioneer Woman Magazine, sold on newsstands and by subscription.

Together, Ree and Ladd Drummond also own The Mercantile in Downtown Pawhuska, as well as P-Town Pizza, The Pioneer Woman Boarding House, and Charlie’s Sweet Shop, an ice cream house named after her late beloved Basset Hound.

Atlanta News Now reported that, although Drummond portrays herself as an every-woman who lives an enviable life with her family, cooking and testing recipes while her clan works their ranch with a select few helpers, it appears to be the opposite.

Ladd’s family owns over 675 miles of land in Oklahoma. According to Land Report 100, the Drummond clan are the 23rd largest landowners in the country. Atlanta News Now also reported that the government pays the Drummonds an average of $2 million a year to keep burros and wild horses on the estate, with the land serving to “support animal protection.”

The Daily Mail reported in 2017 that Ree was quoted as saying of her relationship with Ladd, “It was, kind of just, love that got me out here, and then after we got married I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, what have I done?’ You know, ‘Where am I, and this is real. I live in the country.”‘

“If I had sat down and tried to plan an empire there’s no way, no way any of this would have happened,” she continued of her life with Ladd, whom she met after returning to Oklahoma upon graduating from college in California.

Ree was ready to move to Chicago and was barely out of a long-term relationship with her college sweetheart when she went out for a drink with some friends at a local bar and met her soon-to-be husband.

The couple would eventually marry and settle down on the aforementioned land and raise their own family, the base of the legend that has become her tagline, “The Pioneer Woman.”