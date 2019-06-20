Mark Hamill Wants Carrie Fisher To Replace Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Star Wars: The Last Jedi actor Mark Hamill took to his Twitter account early yesterday morning to retweet an article from August of last year that revealed the West Hollywood City Council had voted for the removal of President Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Hamill revealed to his 3.2 million followers that he was supportive of replacing the star with one for Carrie Fisher.

In just 24 hours, the tweet has commanded attention to the tune of 25,000 retweets, 135,000 likes, and 5,000 comments. The comment section of the tweet quickly flooded with Twitter users who agreed with Hamill as they admitted to not understanding how Trump managed to snag a Hollywood star in the first place.

Others noted they couldn’t think of anyone more deserving of a WOF star than Carrie Fisher.

While a few of his followers were quick to draw attention to the article being a year old, Mark didn’t hesitate to fire back that he still believed it was a good idea.

According to The Guardian, Trump’s star remains intact despite suffering many vandalism attempts. Unfortunately, Hamill’s nomination appears to be a moot point as there are presently no plans to remove the Donald Trump star.

As The Los Angeles Times confirms, the West Hollywood City Council was unsuccessful in pushing the Los Angeles City Council and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove the star. Because the West Hollywood City Council is in a different city and has nothing to do with the Walk of Fame, the vote to remove the star had absolutely no pull in making it happen.

Ana Martinez, a spokeswoman for the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, told The Los Angeles Times the push for Trump’s star to be replaced with Fisher’s wasn’t going to change things.

“We don’t remove stars. The stars are part of the history of the Walk of Fame,” she explained.

For those who are unfamiliar with the history, the POTUS received his star over a decade ago in 2007 as an honor for his work as a producer of beauty pageants he owned. Trump’s star has commanded a lot of attention over the years as it was bashed with a sledgehammer in 2016 and demolished with a pickax in 2018.

Trump isn’t alone in the vandalism spotlight, as the stars of other fallen celebrities, including Michael Jackson and Bill Cosby, also suffer from negative attention.

Not all of the stars in the Walk of Fame are seen in a negative light, however. Prince’s star became a shrine for fans to use to pay their respects after the artist passed away.

The push for Carrie Fisher to have a star in the Walk of Fame is also not a new campaign. When she passed away in 2016, her fans created a shrine on an unclaimed star to pay respects to the late actress.