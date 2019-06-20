‘Teen Mom OG’ Maci Bookout Opens Up About Her Son Seeing Ryan Edwards After Jail Release: ‘That Scares Me’

On the new season of Teen Mom OG, Maci Bookout is dealing with Ryan Edwards’ recent release from jail. Maci and Ryan share a 10-year-old son together and according to OK! Magazine, a preview for the new episode shows Maci admitting that Ryan seeing their son upon his release “scares” her.

The scene is short, but in it, Maci is asked, “Are you ok with Bentley seeing Ryan when they get out of jail?”

The mom-of-three replies, “That scares me.”

The scene didn’t show her elaborating on her feelings, so fans will have to tune in on Monday night to see what else Maci has to say about it.

While Maci typically remains relatively quiet on social media, after last week’s episode, she took to Twitter to speak out about her storyline. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Maci took to Twitter after the show to voice her concerns over the accuracy of her portrayal on the show.

“It’d be amazing if the chaotic, cute, real life, family/marriage stuff we film made it on the show. Do I feel like my story is accurately portrayed on the show? Absolutely NOT. Do I wish they’d stop making something/someone my entire story on the show? Absolutely YES! #TEENMOMOG.”

Maci didn’t explicitly say it, but it sounds like she may be tired of her storyline revolving around Ryan Edwards and his troubles, especially since there is so much else going on in her life.

Loading...

Maci is married to Taylor McKinney and together, they have had two children. Together they have a son named Maverick and a daughter named Jayde. The two are busy taking care of three kids, as well as juggling their successful clothing business.

Audiences were introduced to Maci Bookout on her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, she and Ryan found out they were expecting a baby. The episode showed them preparing for their son’s arrival as well as trying to make their relationship work. Cameras continued to follow the couple on Teen Mom OG. The two went their separate ways and Maci eventually moved on with Taylor. In 2017, Ryan married his wife, Mackenzie Standifer. Together, the couple has one child, a son they named Jagger.

The cast of Teen Mom OG has been sharing their stories for a decade on the show. New episodes of the all-new season air Monday nights on MTV. Fans can tune in to the series to catch up with Maci and her family.