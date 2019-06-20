‘Riverdale’s’ Luke Perry Memorial Episode Is ‘Biggest Episode Of The Year’ Says Series Showrunner

Riverdale is readying its tribute to fallen castmate Luke Perry, with a memorial episode that series showrunner, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, claims is the “biggest episode of the year, if not ever.”

Deadline reported that Aguirre-Sacasa shared a photo of the title page of his finished script for the show’s Season 4 premiere on Twitter, titled “In Memoriam.” The premiere episode will be a special tribute to Luke Perry and his character on the show, Fred Andrews, according to Deadline‘s report.

The disappearance of Fred Andrews during the final episodes of Season 3 was explained in the plot as the character having gone away on a business trip. The show had not officially dealt with Perry’s death and the future of the character on the series when it occurred back in March. Instead, they dedicated an episode to the actor. The show aired its season finale in May of this year.

Deadline reported that Perry made his last on-screen appearance in an episode, which aired April 24. Perry portrayed Fred Andrews, the wise father of Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) and the husband of Mary (Molly Ringwald).

Probably the most important episode of #Riverdale we’ll do this year, if not ever. A tribute to our fallen friend. Thankful for this opportunity to honor Luke & Fred. ❤️????????????????‍???? pic.twitter.com/MH7xOjNyDu — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) June 19, 2019

People Magazine reported that Perry died on March 4, at the age of 52, after suffering a massive stroke.

The entertainment news magazine reported that paramedics were dispatched to Perry’s home in Sherman Oaks, California to respond to a 911 call. During his hospitalization, Perry never regained consciousness. He remained “under observation” for five days and died on Monday, March 4.

This one’s for @MollyRingwald. When needed most, she was there. Thank God Chicago’s so close to #Riverdale. She made our hearts ache a little bit less. Thank you, Lady. ❤️????????????????????????????‍♀️???????? pic.twitter.com/fqyoFEbsoe — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) May 15, 2019

People reported that Perry’s representative released a statement regarding the actor’s death on March 4, which read, “Luke Perry was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning.”

Loading...

Perry rose to the pinnacle of teen idol stardom during his stint playing Dylan McKay on the hit television series Beverly Hills, 90210. He played the role from 1990 to 1995, and again from 1998 to 2000.

Perry’s former 90210 castmates reunited for a reboot of the series, which was announced the same day that Perry was hospitalized. Perry was committed to his work on Riverdale and, while he did not sign on for a permanent role, he was scheduled to appear as a guest star in a future episode. Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling and Ian Ziering will star this summer in BH90210 on Fox.

The very special Riverdale episode will air Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. EST on the CW network.