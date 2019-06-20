‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Takes Off Engagement Ring, Unfollows Dennis McKinley Amid Cheating Allegations

Porsha's clicking unfollow on her man amid cheating rumors.

Porsha Williams is hinting that there could be trouble in paradise following recent allegations her fiancé Dennis McKinley cheated. Hollywood Life notes that the reality star was photographed without her engagement ring in a new snap posted to Instagram this week while also claiming that she recently unfollowed him on the social media site.

An adorable new photo of Porsha posing with her and Dennis’s 12-week-old daughter Pilar was posted to the Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s Instagram account on June 19 and showed her looking happy and healthy – except her huge engagement ring was noticeably missing from her left ring finger.

Williams, who was showing off her amazing post-baby body in a figure-hugging neon yellow mesh dress, flashed a big smile for the camera as she held on to her baby girl during a trip to the pool while spending some time in Hollywood, Florida.

But while she could potentially have just taken off the rock for the pool day, the Bravo star was rocking a pair of large hoop earrings in both of her ears and high-heel shoes on her feet for her glam pool trip with her little girl.

Adding fuel to the drama fire, Hollywood Life and Us Weekly both claimed that Porsha clicked the unfollow button on her man while away in Florida, just like she did at the end of May before then quickly following him once again.

People also noted that Dennis did not make the trip to the Sunshine State with his wife and newborn daughter.

“Porsha was spotted eating with her family at the resort’s rooftop pool lounge Cielo and cuddling her adorable three-month old daughter at the pool,” a source told the site, but added that “there were no sightings of Pilar’s father, and Porsha’s fiancé, Dennis McKinley.”

As reported by Page Six earlier this month, rumors have been swirling over the past few days that Dennis had supposedly been unfaithful as the site claimed that he was accused of having an “affair.”

However, he strongly denied the allegations and is even alleged to be preparing to take legal action.

McKinley’s lawyer called the infidelity rumors “a series of false salacious and slanderous allegations.”

“Mr. McKinley is sickened by the unprovoked and unfounded assassination of his character and reputation,” they added.

Shortly after the allegations came to light, The Inquisitr reported that Williams appeared to deny any drama by wishing Dennis a happy first Father’s Day in a gushing message shared on June 16. The post is still available to see on her account, though at least one photo of the couple together with baby Pilar, who she sweetly refers to as PJ, during a photo shoot for People magazine has been deleted.

Williams has continued to share her glamorous life on the social media site amid the cheating claims.

As The Inquisitr also reported, shortly after gushing over McKinley for Father’s Day, she proudly showed off her amazing bikini body just two months after baby as she and Pilar took a trip to the pool together.