Ageless Gwen Stefani Shows Off Her Stomach And Legs In Crop Top And Hot Pants

There is no denying that Gwen Stefani is a fashion icon. For her latest performance in Chicago, IL at the Wintrust Arena as part of the SFDC Connections Conference, she cemented that status.

On Instagram, she uploaded two photos of herself on stage, owning two different outfits. In the first image, she has hair in a ponytail wearing a sparkly crop top, showing off her stomach while rocking a sparkly jacket over the top. She has on leopard hot pants and thigh high boots with the same print on them. Stefani was clearly belting out one of her anthems while the photo was taken as her hair is in motion and she’s pulling a pouty fierce expression.

In the second photo, Stefani is showing her legs off by wearing a pair of black boots and another pair of hotpants but this time, it has tassels coming off of them. She has her hair up again and is wearing a vest top.

In her caption, she states that she had a fun time and that she is thankful for her band and dancers who always bring it every time.

Within six hours of uploading the set of photos, they have achieved over 41,000 likes.

“Look Gwen, I love you, but I’m terrified you may be a vampire. You don’t age… this is starting to creep me out. You look F****** AMAZING,” one user commented.

“You and your crew kill it every time,” another shared.

At this year’s Met Gala event, Stefani made a huge impact. The ageless star was representing Jeremy Scott on the night, who is the creative director for Moschino. She wore a white sparkly jeweled leotard which had a lot of detailing on it. She wrapped her body with a fur jacket which had a super long train. Stefani looked a million dollars and the superstar that she is. The Inquisitr reported her garment and the fans reaction to her eye-catching look.

Gwen is currently embarking on a huge Las Vegas residency titled “Just A Girl,” which is named after one of No Doubt’s most iconic songs. The run of shows started June 27 last year, and she finished the third leg in March. The show will continue in July and is scheduled to run until November this year. All the shows are performed at the Zappos Theater. Earlier this month, she tweeted her excitement of returning to Vegas.

On Instagram, Gwen Stefani has over 8.8 million followers, while on Twitter she has over 2.76 million followers.