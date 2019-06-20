‘One Punch Man’ Season 2, Episode 10 Spoilers: Strongest Monster Revealed, Garou Cornered By Eight Heroes

Is Monster King Orochi on the level of Saitama?

One Punch Man Season 2 Episode 10 started with the intense battle between Saitama and Class-S Rank 7 hero King. Despite having the title as the “Strongest Man on Earth,” King knew that he doesn’t stand a chance against Saitama in a real fight so he decided to challenge him to play a video game. King was only using two fingers but Saitama was still unable to get his first win.

After he grew tired of losing, Saitama stopped playing. While lying, he noticed something in King’s room. It is a device given to some heroes that enable them to call for backup by giving away their location. King speculated that the reason why the Hero Association decided not to give Saitama the device is because he’s having trouble using things with buttons.

One Punch Man Season 2 Episode 10 also featured the negotiation between the Hero Association and the Monster Association. Using the telecommunication device he created, Gyoro Gyoro, the director of the Monster Association, talked to the officials of the Hero Association and initially gave them a false demand. One of the officials of the Hero Association tried to take advantage of the situation by making the enemies believe that they agree with their proposal.

However, the monster who infiltrated their headquarter shot him in the head with a gun. Gyoro Gyoro said that they have no intention to make peace with the Hero Association. They gave them three days to prepare and gather every hero for the upcoming war between the Hero Association and the Monster Association. The monster showed his true form and tried to kill the officials of the monster association. Luckily, Class-S Rank 11 hero Superalloy Blackluster arrived to save them and eliminate the enemy.

Meanwhile, at the Monster Association headquarters located at City Z, Gyoro Gyoro gathered all the monsters and introduced them to their leader, Monster King Orochi. Gyoro Gyoro revealed that their main plan is to use the hostage as a bait so that all the strongest heroes will show up. After killing them all, the Monster Association will proceed with their plan to end human civilization and build a new world ruled by monsters.

Some of the new recruits didn’t like the idea of becoming a subordinate of Monster King Orochi. However, after Monster King Orochi demonstrated his power, they all agreed to serve him as their king. During the meeting, Gyoro Gyoro found out that Goketsu has been defeated.

The latest episode of One Punch Man showed Class-S Rank 14 hero Genos finally getting a new and improved body from Doctor Kuseno. Before returning to the battlefield, Genos vowed that he will never be defeated again. Doctor Kuseno told him that it’s okay to lose as long as he stays alive.

The final scenes of One Punch Man Season 2 Episode 10 featured a heavily-wounded Garou resting in a hideout located at the forest. Garou was not aware that he’s being stalked by the heroes. Eight heroes came to capture Garou. These include Class-A Rank 8 hero Death Gatling, Class-A Rank 10 hero Stinger, Class-A Rank 27 hero Smileman, Class-B Rank 6 hero Wildhorn, Class-B Rank 21 hero Megane, Class-A Rank 36 hero Chain Toad, Class-B Rank 43 hero Blam-Blam, and Class-B Rank 99 hero Shooter.

Using the hero almanac, Garou has learned the strengths and weaknesses of his opponents. However, with his current situation and the number of his opponents, Garou may be needing to unleash his hidden power in order to win the battle.