‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Summer Surprises Lola And Herself

Brand new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Summer has something in store for Lola that even surprises herself. Summer crashes Lola’s big day with a shock.

Summer (Hunter King) already gave Lola (Sasha Calle) the gift of life through her partial liver donation, and her thanks is Lola taking Kyle (Michael Mealor) away from her. Lola even accepted Kyle’s proposal knowing that he is still married to Summer. It isn’t surprising that Summer might want to cause some mischief with the couple’s wedding coming up quickly.

Although it seems fast, as maid of honor, Abby (Melissa Ordway) throws a wedding shower for Lola at Society and includes Ana (Loren Lott), Elena (Brytni Sarpy), Mariah (Camryn Grimes), and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) in the festivities. Summer ends up crashing the big event, and Lola magnanimously asks her to stay. Y&R head writer Josh Griffith discussed the storyline with Soap Opera Digest recently.

According to the scribe, “When Summer learns about Lola’s shower, she cannot resist the urge to invite herself to the festivities. Summer’s original intention may have been to cause a stir, but once she’s at the shower, she does something that surprises all of the party guests and even herself.”

It is not surprising that Lola invites Summer to stay since she’s trying to be reasonable about things, given the fact that Summer saved her life so recently. Without Summer, Lola wouldn’t even be alive to plan a wedding to Kyle. Sure, Summer did not have the best of intentions, and Summer also told Lola once that she wasn’t sure she’d do it again knowing what she knows now. However, Lola has her guy, and Summer is left with yet another broken marriage, so Lola is in a better place, and supposedly she’s also the better woman, so she’s trying to prove that by asking Summer to stay even though Summer may not have the best of intentions.

It’s unclear what Summer does, but it may have something to do with giving Kyle an easy way to dissolve their relationship, or perhaps she does something like offer to help Lola with something to do with the wedding. Maybe she even talks to Lola about appearing as part of the Jabot Collective as a bride. There is any number of things that the jilted, soon-to-be ex-wife of Kyle might do. The Word is that Lola has another big shock coming in the form of her mother, Celeste (Eva LaRue).