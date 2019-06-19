‘Southern Charm’ Star Kathryn Dennis Moves Into A New House, Will Boyfriend Hunter Price Move In?

Kathryn Dennis has moved out of her $6,600 per month home.

Kathryn Dennis recently moved out of her five-story Charleston home and into a new home nearby.

As she and her longtime friend, Danni Baird, continue to butt heads on the new episodes of Southern Charm Season 6, Bravo’s Home & Design has confirmed Dennis has said goodbye to her five-story pink home, which she shared with her two kids, five-year-old Kensington, and three-year-old Saint Julien.

According to the report, Dennis was seen moving into the home during an early episode of the sixth season. However, while the residence was absolutely stunning, the rent was quite hight at $6,600 per month.

“I’ve moved out,” Dennis told the outlet. “I rented for 6 months.”

Looking back at her time on the home, Dennis said she loved the “cozy” house’s “salmon color” and that “it had a lot of wood on the inside and unique wall structures.” Unfortunately, the hardships of living in a house that was five stories were extremely challenging and as she explained, “Nothing ever made it to the top floor.”

While Dennis told the outlet that she is currently designing a dream home, she is back at her grandfather’s for now.

As for where she is planning to build her new home, Dennis said that she’s been having trouble finding land in the areas she prefers and admitted that she doesn’t plan to uproot completely.

“I gotta stay close to Charleston, but I don’t want to be in the thick of all that crap, you know? I want a normal life. I had a normal upbringing and I think that was crucial,” she explained.

As for whether or not her boyfriend, Hunter Price, will move into her new place with her, he doesn’t appear to be doing quite yet. Instead, the couple seems to be making their long-distance relationship work as he continues to live in Nashville, Tennessee, where he works as a musician.

As fans of Southern Charm may have heard, Price made a name for himself years ago when he starred on Season 13 of America’s Got Talent.

Dennis and Price began dating one another earlier this year and publicly confirmed their relationship on Instagram a short time later. Since then, Dennis and Price have shared just a few photos of one another on their social media pages.

To see more of Dennis and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Southern Charm Season 6 on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.