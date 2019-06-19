Kenya Moore Shares A Bikini Picture As She Relaxes On The Beach With Her Daughter Brooklyn

Kenya Moore is sharing a sweet moment between her and her baby girl Brooklyn with her fans.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her daughter, Brooklyn, were all smiles as they enjoyed a relaxing day at the beach. In the snapshot, Moore is wearing a yellow bikini as she sits in the sand. Brooklyn is sitting on her mother wearing a pink and blue tropical onesie. The 7-month-old tot is beaming as she sits with her mom. In the background sits the blue ocean, white sand, and partly cloudy skies. At the time of writing, the sweet snap received more than 80,000 likes from Moore’s 1.7 million followers. The post also received more than 1,000 comments from Moore’s fans.

“This sweet happy baby!! I can’t get enough. She just brightens my day and I love seeing you being a mom,” one follower wrote.

“She’s always so freaking happy! Good JOB mommy..” another follower chimed in.

Many fans also begged the former Miss USA to come back to RHOA under the post. One fan wrote that the show’s audience would “love to see u and baby brook.” Other followers also mentioned that Brooklyn is the spitting image of Moore’s husband.

Many RHOA fans know that the actress longed for a baby for several years and is seemingly smitten with Brooklyn. Hollywood Life reports that Moore even created an Instagram page for her daughter shortly after she was born, which she tagged in her latest Instagram post. Brooklyn’s Instagram page currently sits at 106,000 followers and is filled with her playing with toys and getting her face messy with baby food. On the page’s bio, Brooklyn is affectionately referred to as a “miracle baby.”

Moore and Brooklyn’s fun in the sun post comes just days after she celebrated Father’s Day with the man in her life. The post is an Instagram video of Marc and his daughter, Brooklyn, having their first dance together. The share received more than 200,000 views on Moore’s page.

“Happy Father’s Day Marc,” Moore captioned under the video. “Brooklyn and I are so blessed to have you as her Daddy. You will always be her first love. We love you.”

According to People, Moore and Marc welcomed Brooklyn into the world in November 2018. Moore became pregnant via IVF and suffered a few risks through her pregnancy. The reality star tested positive for preeclampsia and had to undergo an emergency cesarean section, well ahead of her original Thanksgiving due date. Brooklyn, however, was born “perfect and strong,” according to Moore’s Instagram post at the time.