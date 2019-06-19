Meghan King Edmonds Isn’t Wearing Her Ring Despite Saying She Wants To Repair Her Marriage

Meghan King Edmonds appeared on her Instagram story this week with something noticeably absent: her wedding ring. The Real Housewives of Orange County star said that she wanted to repair her marriage with husband Jim Edmonds, but the reality star seems to be sending a contradicting message to fans with her fashion choice.

According to People, Meghan posted a selfie to her Instagram stories on Tuesday with her 2-year-old daughter Aspen grinning behind her. While she thanked the clothing designer who created her look in the image, what had fans talking was the fact that she didn’t appear to be wearing her wedding ring. In the image, she held her phone up into the mirror and viewers could clearly see that her ring finger was naked.

The image comes just days after it was revealed that her husband Jim was accused of having an affair with another woman. The ex-RHOC star has reportedly removed her ring “as she navigates the rough waters of repairing her marriage,” according to Page Six.

“She’s fully married to Jimmy and loves him deeply despite not wearing her ring right now,” a source revealed. “Meghan is overwhelmed with all the support she has received from friends and fans.”

Meghan had posted on her blog that she wanted to repair her marriage with her husband after the 48-year-old former baseball player admitted that he made a mistake with another woman, though he denied that things ever got physical.

“Regrettably, I had a lapse in judgment. I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person,” Jim told Us Weekly. “[But] at no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none.”

The interview happened just after a celebrity gossip site released a series of texts where Jim and the woman exchanged flirtatious messages and graphic images.

Meghan said that she didn’t know what to believe or think about the whole situation, but that she hoped that their marriage could recover. She confirmed, however, that she didn’t trust him anymore.

All this is made more complicated by the fact that the couple is battling to figure out what is wrong with their 1-year-old son Hart’s health. The reality star wrote that they are worried he may have a neurological disorder. She added that the past few months have been the most trying of her life.

The pair have been married for five years and have three children together.