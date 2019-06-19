‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Members Stassi Schroeder And Katie Maloney React To Lisa Vanderpump Quitting ‘RHOBH’

How has she changed since leaving the show?

The Vanderpump Rules cast, including Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney, attended the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards over the weekend in Los Angeles. While there, they addressed Lisa Vanderpump’s recent exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Speaking to Access Hollywood on the red carpet, Schroeder admitted that Vanderpump needed a break as Maloney explained how she’s been holding up since walking away from her longtime role.

“She does need a break, I think she needs a break. You know what? I want another break,” Schroeder said.

“That means she’s going to come to us and be like, ‘You guys, what are you doing?'” Maloney pointed out.

While Vanderpump will still have her hands full with her many restaurants, including her newest restaurant in Las Vegas, the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, her rescue center in West Hollywood, Vanderpump Dogs, and the ongoing production of her spin-off, Vanderpump Rules, Maloney said she can already see a change in her longtime boss.

“Overall, her mood is a lot brighter now,” Maloney, who works at SUR Restaurant, explained.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills witnessed, Vanderpump endured a rocky several weeks during the ninth season of the show as she attempted to prove her innocence after being accused of planting a negative story about Dorit Kemsley and her decision to re-home a dog.

While Kemsley said she gave up the dog because it was attacking her children, the animal was ultimately discovered in a shelter, which was quite disheartening for Vanderpump and her rescue center, who are aiming to keep dogs out of shelters.

After being accused of leaking the story to Radar Online by her co-stars, including longtime friend Kyle Richards, Vanderpump distanced herself from the cast and began filming solo scenes for the show. Then, earlier this month, ahead of production on the Season 9 reunion, Vanderpump announced on DailyMailTV that she would not be attending the reunion, nor would she be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 10.

“I think they’ve made it pretty impossible for me to go back frankly, so… no,” she told the outlet when asked if she would be back for new episodes.

As for her spin-off, Vanderpump recently confirmed she had no plans to move Vanderpump Rules to another network.

The eighth season of Vanderpump Rules is currently in production and expected to air on Bravo TV sometime later this year.