Tori Spelling Denies Feud With ‘90210’ Co-Star Shannen Doherty: ‘The Press Makes What They Want’

Tori Spelling is setting the record straight about the rumored feud between herself and Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Shannen Doherty.

As fans know, both Spelling and Doherty are set to reprise their roles in the reboot of the hit TV show. The series is set to air on Fox this coming August, and since the reboot was announced, there has been a ton of buzz surrounding the show. With all of the chatter surrounding the series, Tori wanted to set the record straight on an alleged long-standing feud that was rumored to have happened between her and Shannen when the series first aired.

According to People, Spelling took to her husband Dean McDermott’s Daddy Issues podcast to put the rumors to rest once and for all. Spelling dished that she and Doherty were really close when they starred on the show together, and she even called Shannen one of her “best friends.” As the actress recalls, Shannen left the hit show in 1994 and that’s when the rumors that the two butted heads began. Tori says that she was told not to speak out on the so-called feud and that’s why the story continued to spiral out of control.

“The press makes what they want, and you don’t want to say anything because you’re told, ‘Don’t say anything.’ You know how this goes, like PR tactic,” she told listeners. “Like for actors, like, nothing, say nothing, and it’ll go away. But it kind of lives on whenever a story comes out. It doesn’t really go away.”

The actress also noted that she saw Shannen recently and called her an “awesome person.” But even though Tori was able to squash one rumor about the show, there is another that has been circulating as of late. As The Inquisitr recently shared, the cast and crew have reportedly been facing a number of setbacks in production, causing them to get a late start on shooting. An insider close to the situation shares that the cast finally began filming a few days ago, but now they’re rushing things to be sure they hit their originally scheduled August premiere date.

According to the report, multiple things have gone awry along the way, including drama between Tori Spelling and the senior writers. According to the source, Tori was not happy with the original script that she was given, and she refused to film until she had it her way. Spelling wanted to live in a mansion on the show and not be portrayed like a D-List celeb, the source shares. The drama caused a lot of the senior writers to quit the series.

Now, everything seems to be back on track and the new season will be six episodes long. Series originals Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Shannen Doherty, Jason Priestly, Brian Austin Green, Ian Ziering, and Gabrielle Carteris will all appear in the reboot.

BH90210 is slated to premiere on August 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.