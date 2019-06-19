Did Andy Cohen Tell Lisa Rinna To ‘Drag’ Lisa Vanderpump? He Responds On Twitter

Andy Cohen was accused of such on Twitter.

Andy Cohen came under fire during last night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, but as it turns out, it was all one big misunderstanding.

After welcoming Lisa Rinna of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to his show as a guest, a clip from the series seemingly featured him telling Lisa to “drag” Lisa Vanderpump. However, after being confronted about the matter on Twitter, Cohen quickly set the record straight.

“So why is nobody talking about how @Andy told @lisarinna to ‘drag @LisaVanderpump’ before he realized he was live tonight on #WWHL?” the fan asked, slamming Cohen for being two-faced and manipulative.

According to a report from Hollywood Life on June 19, Cohen offered a response to the fan a short time after his tweet was shared in which he explained what kind of “drag” he was referring to and made it clear that he was not at all encouraging Rinna to speak badly about her former co-star on his late-night talk show.

“The beginning of what I said was that on the Bravo Float at World Pride we are having a ‘Drag Lisa Rinna, Drag Erica Jayne, and a Drag Lisa Vanderpump…’ meaning Drag Queens playing those women. It’s going to be amazing,” Cohen replied.

While Cohen denied telling Rinna to “drag” Vanderpump on last night’s Watch What Happens Live, the Hollywood Life report claimed he felt incredibly disrespected by Vanderpump’s recent decision to skip out on filming the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion for Season 9.

As fans have likely heard, Vanderpump confirmed she would not be returning to the show for Season 10 earlier this month. Days later, she was missing from production on the reunion special.

Although an insider told the outlet that Cohen attempted to convince Vanderpump to attend the taping, Vanderpump, who became estranged from her co-stars during Season 9 after they accused her of leaking a story about Dorit Kemsley giving away a dog she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs, she was firm in her decision to skip it.

“Andy was telling people that he truly felt like LVP stood him up. He and Lisa have had a great relationship all these years, so he really wished she was there to say her [peace],” the source explained.

To see more of Rinna, Vanderpump, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.