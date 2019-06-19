Meghan Markle Has A New Unflattering Nickname, Per A ‘Senior Royal’

According to The Sun, Meghan Markle has a new nickname within the royal family: the “degree wife.” A senior royal told the publication that the new nickname stems from the belief that her marriage to Prince Harry will “only last three years.”

This is not the first time that there have been rumors about unflattering nicknames for the former actress turned royal. It was reported that the staff at Kensington Palace called the Duchess of Sussex “Me-Gain.”

The Los Angeles native was also dubbed “duchess difficult” after she frustrated staff with early morning emails and for “yelling at someone for suggesting she wear ‘garbage’ tights from M&S.”

However, that is not to say that Meghan hasn’t been awarded more flattering monikers. For example, her father-in-law, Prince Charles, calls the former Suits star “tungsten” due to her “strength and backbone,” per Elle.

Despite the fact that Harry and Meghan celebrated their first wedding anniversary last month — in addition to welcoming their their firstborn child Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor — this is also not the first time that pessimistic predictions have been made about the longevity of their marriage.

According to Cheat Sheet, Arthur Edwards, a photographer who works for The Sun, has said that he sees the royal couple as “birds with a broken wing” as “they’re both not from stable families.”

Both Harry and Meghan’s parents split when they were children. Harry was embroiled in the “War of the Wales,” in which Prince Charles and Princess Diana vied for better press amidst a bitter divorce battle. Meghan also had her fair share of strife: her parents divorced at six and she still has a rocky relationship with her father.

Other royal fans are worried that Meghan already has a divorce under her belt. She married film producer Trevor Engelson in September 2011 and divorced him less than two years later in a move that People reported was “totally out of the blue.”

The Sun article also reiterated reports that the red-headed prince had worryingly “sidelined” anyone who raised any concerns about Meghan as his bride — such as his former best friend Tom “Skippy” Inskip, as well as longtime pal Astrid Harbord.

“Anybody who voiced any kind of reservation about Meghan has been sidelined.”

Many royal watchers were surprised after Tom Inskip was not invited to the later part of Harry’s wedding — especially since many celebrities that seemed to have a tenuous link to the royal couple managed to snag invites. Moreover, Meghan was invited to Inskip’s wedding in Jamaica.

really love this shot of me, Harry and Meghan in Jamaica yesterday pic.twitter.com/A7dFLJLEPi — Josh Duboff (@JDuboff) March 4, 2017

However, despite the gossip, the duke and duchess appear to be very happy and recently posted a photo of their baby son in honor of Father’s Day.