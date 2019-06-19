Taylor Swift Flips Out Over Tweet From This Female Music Legend

Taylor Swift flipped out after a female music legend tweeted about the “You Need To Calm Down” singer’s acknowledgment of one of her most famous quotes in Swift’s latest star-studded video.

Cher tweeted a photo of a painting in Swift’s video where she borrows a statement Cher once declared during a conversation with her mother about marrying a rich man. The same quote is also used in a new Broadway play which depicts some of the most important moments from the singer’s life, The Cher Show, currently in performances at the Neil Simon Theater in New York City.

Swift spoke openly about her love for the singer in a retweet of Cher’s original statement, thrilled that she would be acknowledged by the music and entertainment legend.

Billboard Magazine reported that in a now infamous 1996 interview, Cher spoke about a discussion she and her mother Georgina Holt had about marriage. Holt advised her daughter to marry “a rich man” so she could be taken care of. Cher’s response was that “a man is not a necessity, a man is a luxury.” She concluded with the now iconic phrase, “Mom I am a rich man.”

Both Swift and Cher have worked hard as female entertainers in the music business and try to empower other women to find their own self-worth in whatever careers they pursue. Both entertainers are also heavily involved in the LGBTQ community.

When you have a song about being calm and the video has a Cher quote in it and she posts it so henceforth you are not able to be calm anymore ???? https://t.co/YGG0LyY4Kw — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 17, 2019

In the video for “You Need to Calm Down,” CNN reported there are a plethora of celebrities who appear in the short film, including RuPaul, Ellen DeGeneres, Katy Perry, Ryan Reynolds, Bobby Berk, Billy Porter, Ciara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita, Adam Lambert, Todrick Hall, Hayley Kiyoko, Adam Rippon, Chester Lockhart, Dexter Mayfield, Hannah Hart, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, and Tan France. All appear as residents of what appears to be an LGBTQ-themed trailer park.

The news outlet also reported that at the end of the video, Swift posts a message which states that fans show their pride by “demanding that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all of our citizens equally.”

Swift recently appeared in a surprise performance onstage alongside Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson at the historic Stonewall Inn in New York City in honor of Pride Month.

I’m so happy I don’t have to keep this secret any longer. Look who came to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Stonewall at the Stonewall Inn. @taylorswift13, you are a gem. Thank you for everything you do for the LGBTQ community. We ❤️ you! ???? https://t.co/ICE2b3arxU — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) June 15, 2019

Cher first became aware of her LGBTQ audience in 1976 when she was starring in The Sonny and Cher Show alongside late husband Sonny Bono.

HuffPost reported the singer and songwriter said in an interview published in 2018 that being part of this extended community of people gives her hope.

“There’s been sometimes where I was just, you know, heartbroken about things, but it always gives you hope when there are people who think that you’re cute and worthwhile and an artist,” she stated.

Taylor Swift’s latest album Lover will be released on August 23. Cher is currently performing on her “Here We Go Again” tour.