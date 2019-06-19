Demi Lovato Shows Off Curves And Toned Midriff In Black Crop Top On Instagram

Demi Lovato is definitely feeling herself lately.

The singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off her outfit of the day, and she absolutely nailed it. She donned a black crop top and matching black pencil skirt combo, which left some of her toned stomach exposed, making for a flirty and fun twist to an already super-classy ensemble.

Demi then added a pop of color by putting on an oversized, boyfriend-style yellow blazer, which really became the central piece of the look and allowed her to showcase her bubbly personality through her clothing choices.

The 26-year-old completed her outfit with some classic black heeled sandals and a black, square-shaped shoulder purse, as well as some large hoop earrings. She wore her newly-cut brunette locks down in a super-sleek style with a side part, which helped frame her stunning facial features. In the first photo, she posed for a mirror selfie, flaunting her amazing curves in the fashionable ensemble.

She brought her hand to her hair, placing some tresses behind her ear, and also putting her awesome wrist tattoo on full display as the blazer’s sleeves were rolled up. Her nails were painted in all different colors, adding an extra touch of glam to the look.

The second part of the post consisted in a short boomerang clip that offered a close-up look of her face and makeup, which included smokey eye shadow, thick dark eyelashes, lots of blush and highlighter, and a simple dab of peach-colored lip gloss on her lips.

Demi also referenced a Coldplay song in the caption, and the post was very popular among her nearly 78 million Instagram followers, racking up over one million likes and about 12,000 comments. It also attracted comments from both famous and non-famous alike, with fighter Valerie Loureda writing, “You light up this [planet emoji].” Fellow Latina singer Becky G said, “My fav color. beautiful mamas.” Many told her she looked “gorgeous” and “stunning,” and the comment section was filled with heart-eyed emojis from her fans.

But as famous as she is, the pop star also gets starstruck every once in a while. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she posted a photo of her and Frozen star Idina Menzel. While the two had never met in real life, they already shared a connection: Idina, giving her voice to the character Elsa in the movie, sang the popular song “Let It Go” for the Disney film; however, it was Demi who sang the official single version, per NME.