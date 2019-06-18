Watch Bolivia Vs. Peru Copa America Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Must-Win Game For Both Teams In Group A

With Brazil the only team in Copa America Group A to have won a game, neither Bolivia nor Peru can afford a defeat on Tuesday if they hope to grab the second-place spot.

Two teams who got off to disappointing starts in the 2019 Copa American will battle in a must-win game for both sides on Tuesday, as Peru attempt to improve after a lackluster 0-0 draw with Venezuela, as ESPN reported, in hopes of grabbing second-place in Group A behind a Brazil team that appears ready to run away with the top spot in the group. The Brazilian’s victim in the opening match was Bolivia, who took a 3-0 drubbing and now find themselves not only with no points at the bottom of the group, but with a seemingly insurmountable negative goal difference as well — meaning that without a clear win and the full three points over Peru, Bolivia will find its 2019 Copa America ending the same way its 2016 edition did — at the group stage, in the match that will live stream from Rio.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Copa America Group A contest on Sunday, pitting Bolivia against Peru, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Brasília Time at the 79,00-seat Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Tuesday, June 18. In Bolivia, kickoff will take place at 5:30 p.m. Bolivia Time, and in Peru, the start time will be 4:30 p.m. Peru Time.

In the United Kingdom, that game’s start time is set for 10:30 p.m. British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 2:30 p.m. Pacific. Fans in Japan can catch the live stream starting at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, June 19, Japan Standard Time.

Bolivia Coach Eduardo Villegas was left to explain why his team appeared to put up little if any offensive effort in the 3-0 whitewash against Brazil, firing back at social media critics who called for his job, according to Fox Sports.

“I hope the people who write on social networks get good information from people who understand football, from specialists, and that they explain you cannot have results so soon when it is a different selection,” Villegas said on Monday.

Though Villegas noted that Peru is “not Brazil,” the fact remains that according to SportingPedia, Peru has won three matches in row over Bolivia, and have not lost in eight games against their South American rivals.

Paolo Guerrero leads the Peru team against Bolivia on Tuesday. Alessandra Cabral / Getty Images

Loading...

To watch a free live stream of the Bolivia vs. Peru Sunday 2019 Copa America Group C opening match, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription service of sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network subscription comes with a fee of $4.99 per month, but also includes a seven-day free trial period, giving fans a week-long period to watch the La Verde vs. La Blanquirroja Copa America match, and all other Copa America matches played in that week, at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Premier Sports, while in the host country of Brazil, Sport TV Play will sera the match. In Italy, the Bolivia vs. Peru showdown will be streamed live by DAZN Italia, while in Japan, the DAZN sports streaming service also carries the match. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Copa America match is streamed live on the TSN Go sports platform.

In the Caribbean islands the match will live stream via SportsMax. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of Uruguay vs. Ecuador, be sure to check Live Soccer TV.