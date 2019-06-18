Mel B Is ‘Disappointed’ That Victoria Beckham Didn’t Visit The Spice Girls On Tour

Mel B didn’t hold back when discussing Victoria Beckham on Good Morning Britain, per Music News. Despite being friends with Beckham, Mel did express that she was very disappointed that she didn’t pay the girls a visit on their recent tour.

“I expected her to come and just say hi at least. Not even on stage, just as an audience member supporting…” Mel said.

“I’m sure she has her reasons for not. I’ve already said, ‘Yeah I was upset,’ I still am a little bit. It is what it is and us girls we all support each other no matter what, but yeah it is disappointing. Wedding, Spice Girls show…”

When asked if Victoria not showing up has caused any friction within the group, Mel was quick to defend the situation.

“No. We’re all adults, we all have to respectfully get on with whatever. But it is a bit disappointing, let’s put it that way,” she declared.

While embarking on the tour, Mel shared a fierce photo of her backstage at one of the shows, which The Inquisitr reported. She was rocking a skintight, jeweled leopard-print catsuit while wearing a curly wig. The “I Want You Back” hitmaker looked insane and reminded fans why they fell in love with her back in the 1990s.

Recently, Mel fired back at a radio presenter who told their listeners that the Spice Girls were lip-syncing on tour, per The Inquisitr.

The Spice Girls comeback tour, “Spice World 2019,” started in Dublin, Ireland, at Croke Park on May 24. The show was their first full performance in over a decade. The Inquisitr shared the setlist and fans’ reactions to the opening night.

Loading...

The tour continued across the U.K. visiting cities such as Bristol, Coventry, Manchester, as well as three huge shows at the iconic Wembley Stadium. All the dates were supported by British singer-songwriter Jess Glynne.

For now, the tour is over. However, there have been talks on whether they will extend the show in other parts of the world. Their manager, Simon Fuller, recently announced that the group will have to decide very soon if they want to expand the scope of their tour to go internationally, which The Inquisitr previously noted.

On the weekend, their legendary movie, Spice World, will return to movie screens nationally across the U.K., which The Inquisitr revealed. The film was a huge box office success when it was first released in 1997, grossing $151 million.

On Instagram, Mel B has over 1.5 million Instagram followers.