Is NeNe Leakes Getting A ‘Vanderpump Rules’-Style Spinoff Amid ‘RHOA’ Season 12?

NeNe Leakes may be following in Lisa Vanderpump's footsteps.

Is NeNe Leakes preparing to star in a Real Housewives of Atlanta spinoff?

As rumors continue to swirl in regards to whether or not the longtime Bravo TV personality will appear on the upcoming 12th season of the reality show, Bossip has suggested Leakes is hard at work on a contract for a potential spin-off show centered around her new Swagg Boutique, which opened in the MGM National Harbor in Maryland last month.

According to the outlet, cameras are already rolling on the possible series, which will reportedly be based around the staff of Leakes’ boutique as they “work, party and deal with drama,” much like the servers of Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR Restaurant, who have been starring on Vanderpump Rules since 2013.

Although the outlet mentioned recent rumors suggesting there’s been a holdup with Leakes’ contract to appear on the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Bossip went on to say that she would definitely be appearing on the show and added that Kenya Moore was expected to join her after taking the 11th season off.

As fans will recall, Moore was ousted from Season 11 after refusing to showcase her marriage during the 10th season of the show, but ultimately returned in a cameo role during Cynthia Bailey’s finale party, much to the dismay of Leakes.

Earlier this month, after rumors began swirling that Leakes wasn’t yet filming The Real Housewives of Atlanta, a source told Hollywood Life that Leakes was disappointed that she hadn’t yet secured a Season 12 contract.

“Nene is disappointed to not be filming right now but it’s really important for her to be compensated fairly. After all, she’s an OG Housewife and knows her worth and won’t settle for what doesn’t work contractually for her,” an insider explained, adding that Leakes was hopeful that she and Bravo TV would soon reach an agreement.

The source also said that Leakes’ ongoing negotiations with the network were nothing more than business.

“Nene does not want to leave the show, but she also knows her worth and value she brings not just to Real Housewives of Atlanta, but the Housewives franchise as a whole.”

As fans well know, Leakes is one of the original cast members of the series, which first began airing in October 2018.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 is expected to air later this year on Bravo TV but a premiere date has not yet been set.