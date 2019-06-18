Are Lisa Vanderpump And Ariana Madix Still Feuding Amid ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 8? Tom Sandoval Gives Update

Ariana Madix believed Lisa Vanderpump was treating her boyfriend unfairly during the last season of 'Vanderpump Rules.'

Lisa Vanderpump was accused of mistreating Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz during the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules by Sandoval’s longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix. As fans will recall, Madix confronted Vanderpump about an interview in which she suggested the Toms weren’t doing their part when it came to their new restaurant, TomTom, which they co-own.

Although Vanderpump and Madix weren’t in a great place during production on the show’s past season, Sandoval recently offered an update on their relationship to Us Weekly magazine and said they are “doing good” now.

“Look, a lot happens really fast with our group,” he explained, adding that fans of Vanderpump Rules will have to tune in to the series’ upcoming eighth season to see what happens between Vanderpump and Madix that led them to turn over a new leaf.

Also during Sandoval’s interview with the magazine, he addressed Vanderpump’s recent exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“I feel like she was not in a happy place on that show,” he said. “It stressed her out a lot, I could tell. When she would come in and film with us, interact with us, I could see the stress that she would bring from filming Housewives, and I feel like she’s been wanting to get out of it for a while.”

During the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, Madix came to believe that Vanderpump was purposefully speaking poorly about Sandoval and Schwartz in an effort to make them look bad as they opened their new restaurant. Madix then suggested during an After Show, per BravoTV, that she regretted voicing her concerns about the poor treatment of Sandoval and Schwartz because Vanderpump would never take her seriously.

As for Vanderpump, she later addressed Madix’s statements during an interview with Us Weekly, telling the magazine that she was completely caught off guard when Madix confronted her about the way in which she was treating the boys.

“I have a very jovial relationship with the Toms,” Vanderpump said.

Vanderpump then said that when it comes to her relationship with Sandoval and Schwartz, fans have watched their playful encounters for years on the show. She also noted that Sandoval was having fun with them throughout the process of opening TomTom, and her comments about him and Sandoval were likely misconstrued by Madix.

The eighth season of Vanderpump Rules is expected to air on Bravo TV sometime later this year, but a premiere date for the new episodes has not yet been set.