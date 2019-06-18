‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Lashes Out On Twitter After A Fan Shows Up To Her New House, Scares Her Kids

Kailyn Lowry isn't happy.

Kailyn Lowry got an unwelcome surprise on Monday night.

Amid filming on the upcoming 10th season of Teen Mom 2, the mother of three took to Twitter to lash out at a fan who took it upon herself to pay the reality star a visit at the Delaware home she shares with her three kids, including nine-year-old Isaac, five-year-old Lincoln, and one-year-old Lux Russell.

“Don’t show up to my house,” Lowry tweeted on June 17, according to a report from OK! Magazine. “I don’t mean to be rude but it’s almost 9 pm [and] biggest fans or not, it scared my kids when they [saw] you walking up out lawn. Lines crossed!!!”

According to Lowry, the fan was a mother who had children along with her for the unexpected visit.

“I know sometimes it may feel like you know us but showing up at my house is not ok,” Lowry added.

Following the sharing of Lowry’s tweets, a number of fans flooded her with thoughts of support and slammed the fan for having the nerve to show up to Lowry’s house. As many explained, Lowry’s television career should not garner her such behavior and regardless of whether or not she’s on television, fans should never feel comfortable enough to violate her privacy in the way the woman did.

“That’s not being mean Kail,” one fan wrote to Lowry. “That’s just stating what should be common sense.”

“You wouldn’t want strangers showing up at your house. Especially when you’re (initially) famous for having your kids,” someone else said. “No shade but s**t gets scarier when kids are involved. Boundaries, people. Learn them.”

Lowry has been featured on MTV for the past decade. As fans will recall, she first appeared on the second season of 16 & Pregnant with her former boyfriend, Jo Rivera, as they prepared to welcome their son Isaac as teens. Then, in the years that followed, Lowry and her family appeared on Teen Mom 2, where she married and divorced Javi Marroquin and welcomed two additional children, the first with Marroquin and the second with her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez.

While Lowry has been attempting to find love in recent years, she’s been unsuccessful and does not appear to be dating anyone at the moment. That said, she and Lopez continue to be faced with reunion rumors, which were recently fueled by a flirty exchange on Instagram.

Teen Mom 2 Season 10 will air on MTV sometime later this year or early next year.