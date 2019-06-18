Reality Steve Turns ‘Bachelorette’ Spoilers Upside Down, Reverses Hannah’s Final Rose Pick Recipient

Gossip king Reality Steve has just revealed huge The Bachelorette spoilers that change everything about how Hannah Brown’s season ends. Some fans had started to suspect that this shift might be coming, and he broke down the enormous reversal in his blog post on Tuesday morning.

As The Inquisitr previously detailed, Reality Steve’s spoilers for Hannah’s ending had detailed that she would take Jed Wyatt and Tyler Cameron to the final rose ceremony. From there, he said, Hannah picked Tyler and they got engaged.

Now, however, Reality Steve is turning that around. He says that he got the original Bachelorette spoilers about Hannah’s season wrong. Now, he says, it’s Jed who gets the final rose and proposes to Hannah. He indicates that Hannah and Jed are now engaged.

Reality Steve explains that several weeks ago, he started hearing murmurs that Hannah was with Jed, not Tyler. He started to look into it and took a couple of weeks to thoroughly check things out. Of course, he doesn’t want to reverse his final rose spoilers without being beyond confident.

“Sorry the initial Tyler info was wrong. Just wasn’t as solid as I thought it was. But the info about Jed from 3 weeks ago is as solid as I can get it and I just have to leave it at that… I wouldn’t change the biggest spoiler of the season unless I had something pretty solid to go off of. I believe I do.”

He admits that his head has been spinning as he has sorted through this, but ultimately, he got one major tidbit of information that seemingly convinced him his original spoilers were wrong. The Bachelorette fans know that he’s had to change the ending like this before, namely with Ali Fedotowsky, Kaitlyn Bristowe, and Rachel Lindsay, along with Brad Womack’s second The Bachelor season.

Unfortunately, Reality Steve vaguely references a potential problem with this pairing. He noted that there have been rumors floating around and it sounds as if he’s hinting that Jed may not be as committed to a future with Hannah as one would want a new fiance to be.

Reality Steve did detail that what he’s hearing syncs with what Jed told Hannah earlier in the season about how he went on The Bachelorette to further his music career. At this point, however, he says he can’t confirm anything more specific.

Naturally, a lot of fans will question these new spoilers. However, there had been some speculation among fans that Hannah was with Jed rather than Tyler. Will this perhaps propel Tyler Cameron to become a frontrunner to be the next Bachelor?

Everybody will have to stay tuned to see what comes next for Hannah Brown in her engagement to Jed Wyatt if that’s how this plays out. The Bachelorette spoilers have already shared that the rest of this season will be a wild one and Reality Steve will be sharing more over the course of the next few weeks.