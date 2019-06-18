Did Teresa Giudice Make Amends With Jackie Goldschneider Amid ‘RHONJ’ Season 10?

Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider butted heads during Season 9.

Have Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider finally ended their feud?

Although the two women weren’t in the best place when fans last saw them at the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 reunion, a new report from Hollywood Life has revealed that Giudice turned over a new leaf amid filming on Season 10 and wants to “get along with everyone.”

“[Teresa] has butted heads with Jackie and always has her tiffs with sister-in-law Melissa [Gorga], but at the end of the day, her life is juicy enough right now. She didn’t need to fight with anyone to make the show better,” an insider explained.

As fans of the series well know, Giudice is currently dealing with the drama surrounding her husband Joe’s impending deportation to Italy. While Joe was released from prison earlier this year, he was immediately taken into custody by ICE due to the fact that a judge ordered him to be deported in October of last year.

Following the deportation order, Joe and his team of attorneys attempted to appeal the ruling but were not successful and later filed a petition to have his case reviewed.

After seemingly turning over a new leaf, Giudice and Goldschneider engaged in a civil interaction with one another on Instagram after Goldscheider shared a photo on June 15. In response to the post, as the outlet revealed, Giudice left a sweet series of emojis in the comments section and Goldschneider reacted by telling fans they could be “civil” with one another, despite their past drama.

“Teresa commented on Jackie’s Instagram as a genuine gesture. She doesn’t hate her,” the source said.

According to Hollywood Life, Giudice doesn’t exactly “like” Goldschneider, but at the same time, she does not feel the need to continue their feud and would rather be cordial with her than allow tension to remain between them.

“They aren’t friends, but they are co-workers. They tolerate each other and Jackie found Teresa’s comment kind. Teresa’s real life situation has softened her tremendously and changed her a lot,” the source said.

During the Season 9 reunion for The Real Housewives of New Jersey, which aired this past February, Giudice accused Goldschneider of being a “stalker” after it was revealed that she had attended one of her past book signings.

Giudice, Goldschneider, and their co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year for the 10th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.