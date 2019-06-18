This Is Why The Jonas Brothers Reunion Is Breaking All Kinds Of Records

The Jonas Brothers reunion is breaking all kinds of records as the trio capture the number one spot atop the Billboard 200 chart with their fifth album, Happiness Begins as well as scoring the biggest album debut of 2019 with over 414,000 units sold and 68 million streams, according to an official press release from Republic Records.

This is the third number one album of the band’s career and significant because it is their first release as a band since 2009 when the group took an undetermined hiatus from performing and recording. Republic Records also noted that the album also came in at number one in Canada, and has high-ranking sales numbers in the UK, Australia, Germany, and the Netherlands.

The Jonas Brothers initial musical comeback on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, “Sucker” was the first number one for the band in their long career. “Sucker” was at the top of the Billboard Pop Songs Chart for eight weeks, the and longest running number one song since Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You” in 2017.

Along with the album, the group also released an Amazon Prime Video documentary titled Chasing Happiness which details their meteoric rise to the top, what led to their disbandment and why they decided that the time was right for a comeback. The band will also release an upcoming memoir titled Blood in November 2019.

Their sold-out series of concerts titled the Happiness Begins Tour will kick off August 7th in Miami, FL and run through December, breaking just before the Christmas holiday season.

Before returning collectively to the spotlight Kevin Jonas had settled into family life with his wife and two daughters, running a luxury home building company, and stepping away from the spotlight.

Nick Jonas formed his own group titled Nick Jonas and the Administration and released one album before moving on to his own solo career with two hugely successful solo albums and starring television roles in the series’ Kingdom (2014-2017) and Scream Queens (2015-2016).

Joe Jonas continued making music, forming the band DNCE and scoring chart-topping hits with the singles “Cake by the Ocean” and “Toothbrush.”

Vulture reported in 2013 that after the band’s breakup, Joe Jonas had difficulty finding who he was as a recording artist. He did note to the publication that being in a band made the brothers closer, being part of an experience that only two other people understand. He also revealed that being in a band with his brothers also led to the demise of the first leg of their music career.

Loading...

Thankfully The Jonas Brothers were able to move past their now-iconic meeting where they initially were to discuss how to release their latest tunes and instead, the mood turned combative, leading the brothers to disband. This experience allowed the trio to heal both personally and professionally, allowing them to move forward into the present day and truly enjoy the rewards of their latest venture.

Happiness Begins is currently available for purchase and download.