‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Victor Makes A Shocking Choice

Victor (Eric Braeden) will reach a decision, according to SheKnows Soaps. While he’s fighting a life-threatening blood disease, there are plenty of plans and choices Victor must make. Last week, he offered Adam (Mark Grossman) the top spot at Newman Enterprises, but his second son turned him down. Which of his children will Victor pick now? Victoria (Amelia Heinle) makes the most sense, and she’s likely the person who will take over at the helm for Victor while he undergoes treatment.

Additionally, when Nick (Joshua Morrow) asked Victor to help him get Adam to back off on trying to get custody of Christian, Victor claimed he couldn’t take sides, but now it looks like The Mustache will have a change of heart. According to The Inquisitr‘s daily Y&R recap, Nick invited Victor to join him at Christian’s debut on the baseball diamond. Perhaps it was seeing Nick and Christian together at Christian’s t-ball game that softened Victor’s heart. Whatever the reason, Victor asks Adam to stop, but of course, Adam refuses. Victor so desperately wants to make amends with Adam, but it looks like he realizes that Adam isn’t interested in mending fences with his family.

Meanwhile, Paul (Doug Davidson) supports Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). Things are falling apart around Nikki, so she turns to somebody she can always count on. Victor has filed a lawsuit against Genoa City and Christine (Lauralee Bell) for wrongful prosecution, but that does not throw a wrench in Nikki and Paul’s friendship. Over coffee, these two will catch up, and Nikki will share her woes from Victor’s illness to her family war over Adam’s return. Paul provides a strong shoulder for her to lean on during this rough time.

For months now, Lily (Christel Khalil) has been disappointed in Cane (Daniel Goddard). He kissed Victoria while she was locked behind bars, and Lily couldn’t handle any more infidelity from Cane. However, this time, Lily will disappoint Cane. Recently, Cane told Traci (Beth Maitland) about his plans to move closer to Lily to continue his work with the prisoners he’s been providing job coaching to since he quit his lucrative position at Chancellor. Most likely, Lily will put a stop to Cane’s grand plans, which most certainly makes Cane wonder if she has the prisoner’s best interests in mind or if she’s still hung up on punishing him for the mistake he made while she was in prison.