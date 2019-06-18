Taylor Swift Talks Ending Feud With Katy Perry: ‘We’ve Been On Good Terms For A While’

Taylor Swift’s new music video for “You Need to Calm Down” is out and fans are loving the celebrity cameos in the video including the fact that Katy Perry appears. The two singers famously feuded over the years, but it looks like the feud is over between the two who hugged it out in epic food costumes, Katy donning a hamburger costume and Taylor dressed as fries. The photo was posted to Taylor’s Instagram account on Monday, the same day she spoke to Capital FM’s Capital Breakfast show and revealed that she and the “Roar” singer have been on good terms for “a while.”

“You know … we’ve been on good terms for a while. She sent me a really nice note and olive branch … like, an actual olive branch, to my tour, which started … the Reputation stadium tour awhile ago, and from that point on, we’ve been on good terms,” Taylor said according to Us Weekly.

Taylor revealed that she and Katy actually ran in to each other at a party and that the two women “hugged it out.”

Taylor talked about mending things with Katy and explained, “Just, like, something felt so much lighter about my life when things became really good between us. She and I have been fine for a while, like, really on good terms, but we didn’t know if we were ever gonna tell people about it.”

The “ME!” singer explained that she and Katy didn’t want to make the reconciliation public until they knew everything between them was “solid.”

“You Need to Calm Down” is the second single from Taylor’s upcoming album Lover. The music video for the song was released on Monday. “ME!” was the first single released and featured Taylor singing the catchy tune alongside Panic! At the Disco singer Brendon Urie. Lover is Taylor’s seventh studio album and is set to be released on August 23. Reportedly, the album will be more “romantic” than her previously released albums.

According to Official Charts, Taylor’s new album is already breaking records despite the fact that it hasn’t even been released yet. The album has had the most “worldwide pre-adds” on Apple Music. The article was published on Monday and already the upcoming album had been pre-added over 222,000 times. The ability to pre-add the album began on June 13 and on that day, the album had been pre-added 178,600 times.

Lover will be out in August, but fans can enjoy the music video for “You Need to Calm Down” which Katy Perry is in now.