WWE News: Seth Rollins Reveals The Last Words Dean Ambrose Told Him Before Leaving WWE

Is The Shield really over for all time?

When it was announced that Dean Ambrose was not going to re-sign with WWE, many couldn’t actually believe that The Shield was done for good. Now, Ambrose is gone, Jon Moxley has returned, and he’s a member of All Elite Wrestling. As the time drew closer for Ambrose to leave WWE, he spoke with his brothers in the “Hounds of Justice” and he had some final words for current WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

For years, The Shield ran wild against their enemies in WWE and often times against one another. As the time came for Ambrose’s contract to expire in April, fans still found it difficult to believe that he was going to leave, but he did and he has.

Some thought that Ambrose would end up taking time away from the ring and eventually return to WWE, but that wasn’t the case at all. At Double or Nothing last month, he made his debut for AEW and is also working for New Japan Pro Wrestling too.

Ambrose, now known as Jon Moxley, has signed a multi-year deal with AEW.

Just because he is no longer on the WWE roster doesn’t mean that Moxley isn’t still friends with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. Fans will always hope that The Shield will reunite one day, and it seems as if the superstars are wishing for the same thing in the future.

WWE

The Inquisitr reported a while back the things that Moxley was told by his brothers in The Shield when they knew he was leaving WWE for good. While they wished him well and only wanted the best for him, it’s never been said what he may have said in return to them.

WWE recently went to Saudi Arabia for Super ShowDown and Rollins took some time to speak with Wrestling AC. During the interview, Rollins spoke of the final words said to him by Ambrose/Moxley before he left WWE to pursue life outside of Vince McMahon’s ring.

“He gave me a big hug and he said, ‘I love you, brother, and it’s not goodbye. So, I’ll see you sometime.'”

Rollins went on to say that he knows they are always “going to be bonded” and that he’s sure “at some point down the road, we’ll be putting the fists together.” Of course, that’s in reference to the iconic triple fist-bump performed by The Shield as a symbol of unity.

With Dean Ambrose/Jon Moxley having a multi-year deal with All Elite Wrestling, it is highly unlikely that fans will see him in WWE again for a long time. It is quite possible that he never returns and that the true end of The Shield has already happened. As far as Seth Rollins is concerned, he has a feeling in his gut that “we haven’t seen the last of myself and Dean Ambrose.”